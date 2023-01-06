ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We must ask you to resolve this and avoid this strike’; Akron leaders urge Akron Public Schools, teachers’ union to reach contract agreement

By Megan Becka, special to cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Akron school district reaches tentative 3-year deal with teachers, avoids strike

AKRON, Ohio — The teachers union has reached a tentative deal with the Akron Board of Education, averting a strike that was set to begin Monday. A news release from school district spokesman Mark Williamson said the deal is for three years. No other details on the deal were released Sunday night. It still must be ratified by a union vote and also approved by the Board of Education.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County to introduce potential funding for African American Cultural Garden: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is expected to consider using $300,000 in COVID-19 stimulus money to support the African American Cultural Garden. Funding for the African American Cultural Garden Monument Project is expected to be introduced to county council during a Tuesday meeting. The $300,000 for the cultural garden will not receive a vote Tuesday. Rather, it will be referred to committee, where more details will emerge, before returning to council for a final vote.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Schools Administration Forced Out of Castle After Flooding

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The administrative offices of the Alliance City School District have temporarily moved next door to the high school building. This, after an estimated 10- to 20,000 gallons of water flooded the Glamorgan Castle building over the holidays. The district says a pipe...
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Progress made as deadline looms for Akron teacher's strike

AKRON, Ohio — One day before the strike deadline, negotiations between the Akron teacher's union and the school district ended Saturday around 7:30 p.m. with plans to reconvene tomorrow. "We will go into federal mediation and we will stay as long as it's necessary to come to a meeting...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Marshals launch hotline for those with felony warrants in Cuyahoga County to surrender

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A hotline is available for fugitives to surrender peacefully to authorities in Cuyahoga County. The Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline will be available in January and February of this year for those with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County. Those who want to surrender will be able to call the hotline and plan with authorities on where and how to turn themselves in.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway

AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

18-year-old student fatally shot at bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A high school student was shot and killed at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy on Tuesday, police said. Officers said the 18-year-old male student was shot at the bus stop at MLK Jr. Drive and Corlett Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. The school is located at 3817 MLK Jr. Drive, with its front doors just down the street from where the shooting occurred.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself

It’s a Monday afternoon in October, and Tamana Ziar is sitting in the living room of a two-story house in north Akron with a newly arrived refugee family. Ziar is a resettlement case manager for the International Institute of Akron (IIA). She‘s in her 20s, wearing a cream-colored hijab around her head, has brown eyes and a calming presence when she speaks.
AKRON, OH
