‘We must ask you to resolve this and avoid this strike’; Akron leaders urge Akron Public Schools, teachers’ union to reach contract agreement

WKYC
Akron Public Schools teachers voting on new contract with school district
The two sides reached a tentative agreement right before a possible Monday strike. The board of education approved the deal earlier this week.
Akron school district reaches tentative 3-year deal with teachers, avoids strike
AKRON, Ohio — The teachers union has reached a tentative deal with the Akron Board of Education, averting a strike that was set to begin Monday. A news release from school district spokesman Mark Williamson said the deal is for three years. No other details on the deal were released Sunday night. It still must be ratified by a union vote and also approved by the Board of Education.
The 2 key issues that ended Akron teacher strike
Marathon bargaining sessions through the weekend ended with Akron Public Schools teachers in their classrooms Monday morning rather than on picket lines.
cleveland19.com
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
Mayor, school superintendent present ‘State of North Ridgeville 2023′
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- More than 130 people attended the North Ridgeville Chamber of Commerce’s annual “State of North Ridgeville” at the North Ridgeville City Schools’ Academic Center Monday (Jan. 9). Attendees who were introduced included school staff, City Council members, city staff and State Rep....
Orange Schools’ Hardaway achieves career goal of becoming elementary school principal
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Steve Hardaway, an assistant principal in the Orange City School District since 2015, has been named principal of Moreland Hills Elementary School. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Orange Board of Education approved Hardaway for the position, effective Feb. 1. His contract runs through July 31, 2025, at an annual salary of $121,040.
Moses elected president of Solon school board; Glavin vice president
SOLON, Ohio -- Leanne Moses has been elected president of the Solon Board of Education. Julie Glavin, former board president, was elected vice president Monday (Jan. 9). Both offices are for one-year terms. The elections took place during an organizational meeting that preceded the board’s first regular meeting of the...
Cuyahoga County to introduce potential funding for African American Cultural Garden: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is expected to consider using $300,000 in COVID-19 stimulus money to support the African American Cultural Garden. Funding for the African American Cultural Garden Monument Project is expected to be introduced to county council during a Tuesday meeting. The $300,000 for the cultural garden will not receive a vote Tuesday. Rather, it will be referred to committee, where more details will emerge, before returning to council for a final vote.
whbc.com
Alliance Schools Administration Forced Out of Castle After Flooding
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The administrative offices of the Alliance City School District have temporarily moved next door to the high school building. This, after an estimated 10- to 20,000 gallons of water flooded the Glamorgan Castle building over the holidays. The district says a pipe...
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
Progress made as deadline looms for Akron teacher's strike
AKRON, Ohio — One day before the strike deadline, negotiations between the Akron teacher's union and the school district ended Saturday around 7:30 p.m. with plans to reconvene tomorrow. "We will go into federal mediation and we will stay as long as it's necessary to come to a meeting...
Marshals launch hotline for those with felony warrants in Cuyahoga County to surrender
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A hotline is available for fugitives to surrender peacefully to authorities in Cuyahoga County. The Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline will be available in January and February of this year for those with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County. Those who want to surrender will be able to call the hotline and plan with authorities on where and how to turn themselves in.
spectrumnews1.com
Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway
AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers’ tax controversy referred to special prosecutor for review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is punting charging decisions in Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers’ tax controversy to a special prosecutor. The office said Tuesday that it has referred the case to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. It will be up to that office...
Cleveland settles lawsuit for $50,000 with City Hall employee who sued over lack of overtime pay during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials settled a lawsuit for $50,000 with a City Hall employee who said she wasn’t paid overtime while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Eve Bonvissuto, an assistant administrator in the city’s public safety department’s medical unit, sued the city in federal court...
18-year-old student fatally shot at bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A high school student was shot and killed at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy on Tuesday, police said. Officers said the 18-year-old male student was shot at the bus stop at MLK Jr. Drive and Corlett Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. The school is located at 3817 MLK Jr. Drive, with its front doors just down the street from where the shooting occurred.
Westlake council clears the decks on ordinances for the new year
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- City Council got down to business Thursday (Jan. 5) to begin 2023 by dealing with seven ordinances left over from 2022. Six of the ordinances met the requirement of three readings before council. A seventh ordinance from 2022 went into a second reading.
Mentor middle school evacuated: ‘Everyone is okay’
All school students and workers are safe following an evacuation for smoke at a middle school.
ideastream.org
Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself
It’s a Monday afternoon in October, and Tamana Ziar is sitting in the living room of a two-story house in north Akron with a newly arrived refugee family. Ziar is a resettlement case manager for the International Institute of Akron (IIA). She‘s in her 20s, wearing a cream-colored hijab around her head, has brown eyes and a calming presence when she speaks.
North Royalton changes course, will lease 10 license-plate-reading cameras
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- City Council, reversing itself from last April, has decided to lease license-plate-reading security cameras and install them throughout town. In April, council voted 4-2 against leasing 15 cameras, due to cost and privacy concerns expressed by some residents. Eight months later, in December, council voted 6-1 in favor of leasing 10 cameras.
Comments / 2