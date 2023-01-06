Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Eyes Abandoned Railroad Property For Development
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It’s about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city’s downtown and the stadium district.
City of Green Bay in discussion of building a new police headquarters
The City of Green Bay is in discussion of possibly building a new police headquarters. Parts of the current police station are beginning to show their age, both inside and out.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
WISN
Milwaukee to Green Bay: Amtrak corridor proposal
Seven Wisconsin cities: Green Bay, Appleton, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac sent a letter to the Federal Railyard Administration urging the government to extend Amtrak service to the North of Milwaukee. According to Amtrak, the new corridor would provide Green Bay and Fox Valley residents with increased...
94.3 Jack FM
Monday Night Fire Sweeps Through Green Bay Duplex
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Two apartments have been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Monday night on Green Bay’s east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said it was called for around 9 p.m. Monday for a fire in a two-unit residence on Day Street. The department...
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Fleet season begins in Sturgeon Bay
If the fall is for the leaves, then you know winter is for the boats in Sturgeon Bay. At least 18 different vessels over the next two weeks will be coming into town for their winter lay-up at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. At least four ships (Edwin H. Gott, Walter J. McCarthy, Indiana Harbor, and Mesabi Miner) are over 1,000 feet long, and five others are over 700 feet long. Workers at Bay Shipbuilding will spend the winter months making sure the vessels are ready to run for another nine months, hauling items like ore, cement, grain, and salt. For that reason and more, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is not sharing the exact arrivals and departures for the Winter Fleet. The Winter Fleet is certainly a major draw for people in Sturgeon Bay. Door County Maritime Museum Deputy Director and Development Manager Sam Perlman says even their employees get excited when the ships come through the bridges.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
seehafernews.com
Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc
Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
94.3 Jack FM
TikTok Ban on Green Bay City Owned Devices Effective Today
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Just shortly after Governor Tony Evers announced a TikTok ban for state-owned devices, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has issued a TikTok ban for city-owned devices. Genrich said he and Congressman Mike Gallagher had talked about banning TikTok on Green Bay’s city devices even...
WBAY Green Bay
3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting
The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
WBAY Green Bay
‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County identify people if needed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is facing criminal charges, accused of leaving her children alone over the weekend. Police say while she went out drinking, her son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Police used a special database to discover the child is non-verbal and has special needs.
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
seehafernews.com
No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire
A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
NBC26
Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
wpr.org
Family-owned Manitowoc company incorporates sustainability into new facility
A small, family-owned company in northeast Wisconsin had sustainability in mind when it finalized an expansion last month. Dramm Corp. in Manitowoc recently opened its new headquarters and production facility. The company has about 100 employees, and produces equipment, fertilizers and water treatment systems for professional greenhouses and home gardeners.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Investigate Shots Fired at Fisk Street Apartment
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment in 500 block of S. Fisk Street with three occupants inside, but no reported injuries. Officers were dispatched to the residence on Monday, January 9, 2023, around 1:45 a.m....
b93radio.com
Monday Evening Fire Severely Damages Home, Injures One
Fire struck a residence north of the City of Sheboygan in the Town of Mosel Monday, sending one person to the hospital for treatment. Sheboygan County Emergency Communications received the 9-1-1 call early Monday evening, reporting a structure fire, and responding deputies reported a large amount of smoke and flames visible from the garage attached to the home on Deerfield Lane just north of Playbird Road.
Comments / 0