If the fall is for the leaves, then you know winter is for the boats in Sturgeon Bay. At least 18 different vessels over the next two weeks will be coming into town for their winter lay-up at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. At least four ships (Edwin H. Gott, Walter J. McCarthy, Indiana Harbor, and Mesabi Miner) are over 1,000 feet long, and five others are over 700 feet long. Workers at Bay Shipbuilding will spend the winter months making sure the vessels are ready to run for another nine months, hauling items like ore, cement, grain, and salt. For that reason and more, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is not sharing the exact arrivals and departures for the Winter Fleet. The Winter Fleet is certainly a major draw for people in Sturgeon Bay. Door County Maritime Museum Deputy Director and Development Manager Sam Perlman says even their employees get excited when the ships come through the bridges.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO