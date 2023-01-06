Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Dozens of people rescued as Pacheco Creek flooded north San Benito County
Calif. — San Benito County issued an evacuation order for parts of the county due to Pacheco Creek overflowing Monday afternoon. First responders rescued 24 people and four animals with high-water vehicles after Pacheco Creek overflowed. Lover’s Lane was under several feet of water, which promoted an emergency...
KSBW.com
Big Sur evacuation orders downgraded to evacuation warnings by Monterey County Sheriff's office
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders in the Big Sur area have been downgraded to evacuation warnings Tuesday evening by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. The zones which are now under evacuation warnings are F-017 and F-018A. This impacts small communities located off of highway 1 including Big Sur.
KSBW.com
South Monterey County flooding impacts
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
montereycountyweekly.com
Evacuation shelters remain open with more than 18,000 residents under evacuation orders or warnings.
Dozens of Monterey County residents took to evacuation shelters Monday night, Jan. 9, following several warnings of flooding in the area. About 18,346 people are impacted by the evacuation warnings and orders, according to county officials. Overnight in Monterey at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, 23 people took shelter last night;...
Bakersfield Channel
Monterey couple and dog rescued from flood by helicopter
MONTEREY, Calif. (KERO) — A stunning rescue took place in Monterey on Mon, Jan 9. A couple and their dog were saved by Coast Guard members as flood waters surrounded their home. David Fraser and Jeannie Pepple had to be rescued when their house became an island in the...
Deputies: Man dies during boat fire in Moss Landing
MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a boat fire in Moss Landing on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of a man while emergency responders were in the area. Deputies said just after 1 a.m., they responded to the Moss Landing Harbor for reports of a boat on fire. The post Deputies: Man dies during boat fire in Moss Landing appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
San Benito County: Evacuation orders still in place following Pacheco Creek flooding
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Evacuation orders were in still in place Tuesday morning for sections of San Benito County after Pacheco Creek flooded areas in north county. Dunnville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. Road Closures. Southside Rd at Bolado. Panoche Rd...
Family in Watsonville neighborhood dealing with flooding
WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- There's flooding again on College Road. For people who call home, there's the pressure of leaving their homes like for Chinaberry Justus. “It's super frustrating,” Justus said. “You never know if you got the right stuff. You never know. Like, for instance, we got evacuated this morning and we forgot my mom's The post Family in Watsonville neighborhood dealing with flooding appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Sheriff is investigating boat fire and death at Moss Landing early Tuesday morning
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's office is investigating a boat fire and death at Moss Landing early Tuesday morning. At 1:00 am Tuesday morning Sheriff's deputies responded to the Moss Landing Harbor after an employee reported a boat on fire. When they arrived at the harbor,...
KSBW.com
Several storm evacuation zones downgraded to warnings near the Pajaro River in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The evacuation orders for certain areas in danger of flooding in Santa Cruz County have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The zones are in south Santa Cruz County in the Watsonville area near the Pajaro River. The downgraded zones are:. CRZ-067, E068, E069, E070,...
Before-and-after photos show damage to Capitola after California storm
One of California's prettiest little beach towns is in for a long recovery.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm: Most evacuation orders lifted, neighborhoods recovering from flooding
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. >>Find your zone, here. Evacuation Orders. >>Find your zone, here. Watsonville area: CRZ-E071,...
Monterey County issues evacuation orders for Carmel River area, Salinas neighborhood
MONTEREY COUNTY – An evacuation order has been issued for the Carmel River area and an area just north of Salinas in Monterey County Monday, according to county emergency officials.People living in low-lying areas of the Carmel River must evacuate immediately and stay away until further notice because of the pending winter storm, according to an advisory sent at 10:45 a.m by the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.Evacuation map: Monterey County | Search your addressMonterey County emergency information Further north, residents living near Santa Rita Creek were also ordered to evacuate immediately due to the creek flooding, according to the county's Office...
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: Evacuation warnings and orders along Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Evacuation Orders. Evacuation map: Evacuation Map. Salinas River - Evacuation Order issued 1/10/23 at...
montereycountyweekly.com
Evacuation orders expand along Salinas River and San Lorenzo Creek for another day of rainfall.
Evacuation orders remained in effect overnight for communities along the Carmel River, Pajaro River, Big Sur River and Arroyo Seco River, with a warning in place for the length of the Salinas River. At about 7am Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, the warning on the Salinas River for locations at San...
Power has been restored to 5,000 customers in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 10, 2023 AT 4:00 PM: Power has been restored to all customers involved in the power outage. There are 5,166 PG&E customers without power in Hollister on Tuesday morning. The outage is primarily affecting Sunnyslope Road, Hillcrest Road and areas around Highway 25. The outage was reported at 11:14 The post Power has been restored to 5,000 customers in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Ben Lomond man dies after crashing into metal pole near Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said a man died after a crash on northbound State Route 17 south of El Rancho Drive at 8:50 a.m. Sunday. A red 1991 Honda sedan was going north while approaching El Rancho Drive at an unknown speed, said CHP. The Honda went off the roadway for an The post Ben Lomond man dies after crashing into metal pole near Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
KSBW.com
Earthquake rumbles in San Benito County
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck San Benito County Tuesday afternoon. Video Player: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit less than 2 miles WSW of San Juan Bautista. The quake hit around...
KSBW.com
Highway 101 southbound reopened in the Gilroy area after flooding prompted closures on Monday
GILROY, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, all lanes of US-101 southbound have been reopened in the Gilroy area. Us-101 northbound, at SR-25, still has only one lane open. This comes after flooding shut down the southbound lane on Monday. Ready more about the closure here.
