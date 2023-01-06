ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

South Monterey County flooding impacts

SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Evacuation shelters remain open with more than 18,000 residents under evacuation orders or warnings.

Dozens of Monterey County residents took to evacuation shelters Monday night, Jan. 9, following several warnings of flooding in the area. About 18,346 people are impacted by the evacuation warnings and orders, according to county officials. Overnight in Monterey at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, 23 people took shelter last night;...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Monterey couple and dog rescued from flood by helicopter

MONTEREY, Calif. (KERO) — A stunning rescue took place in Monterey on Mon, Jan 9. A couple and their dog were saved by Coast Guard members as flood waters surrounded their home. David Fraser and Jeannie Pepple had to be rescued when their house became an island in the...
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Man dies during boat fire in Moss Landing

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a boat fire in Moss Landing on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of a man while emergency responders were in the area. Deputies said just after 1 a.m., they responded to the Moss Landing Harbor for reports of a boat on fire. The post Deputies: Man dies during boat fire in Moss Landing appeared first on KION546.
MOSS LANDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Family in Watsonville neighborhood dealing with flooding

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- There's flooding again on College Road. For people who call home, there's the pressure of leaving their homes like for Chinaberry Justus. “It's super frustrating,” Justus said. “You never know if you got the right stuff. You never know. Like, for instance, we got evacuated this morning and we forgot my mom's The post Family in Watsonville neighborhood dealing with flooding appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monterey County issues evacuation orders for Carmel River area, Salinas neighborhood

MONTEREY COUNTY – An evacuation order has been issued for the Carmel River area and an area just north of Salinas in Monterey County Monday, according to county emergency officials.People living in low-lying areas of the Carmel River must evacuate immediately and stay away until further notice because of the pending winter storm, according to an advisory sent at 10:45 a.m by the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.Evacuation map: Monterey County | Search your addressMonterey County emergency information Further north, residents living near Santa Rita Creek were also ordered to evacuate immediately due to the creek flooding, according to the county's Office...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Power has been restored to 5,000 customers in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 10, 2023 AT 4:00 PM: Power has been restored to all customers involved in the power outage. There are 5,166 PG&E customers without power in Hollister on Tuesday morning. The outage is primarily affecting Sunnyslope Road, Hillcrest Road and areas around Highway 25. The outage was reported at 11:14 The post Power has been restored to 5,000 customers in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ben Lomond man dies after crashing into metal pole near Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said a man died after a crash on northbound State Route 17 south of El Rancho Drive at 8:50 a.m. Sunday. A red 1991 Honda sedan was going north while approaching El Rancho Drive at an unknown speed, said CHP. The Honda went off the roadway for an The post Ben Lomond man dies after crashing into metal pole near Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Earthquake rumbles in San Benito County

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck San Benito County Tuesday afternoon. Video Player: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit less than 2 miles WSW of San Juan Bautista. The quake hit around...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy