Related
Pair arrested in deadly Pembroke Park shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night in which a robbery victim was killed and two of the suspects were also shot at a Pembroke Park apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.Samuel Johnson, 32, of Lauderhill, and Israel Griffin, 29, of Opa-Locka, are facing charges that include murder, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not clear Tuesday evening if bond has been set for either of the suspects. Two of the suspects were taken to a local hospital after being shot during the incident, according to a written statement by the Broward sheriff's office.The suspects' conditions were not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.According to an email from the sheriff's office, police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of SW 41st Street for a report of gunfire.When police arrived, they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.Investigators have not said if the victim knows the suspects or if the incident was random.
NBC Miami
BSO Seeks Voyeurism Suspect Caught on Camera Putting Phone Under Woman's Dress
Authorities are searching for a voyeurism suspect who was caught on camera putting his phone under a woman's dress inside a North Lauderdale store, officials said. Lewis Phillips, 27, is wanted in the Dec. 17 incident that happened at a Dollar General store at 8076 W. McNab Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult
A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult.
cw34.com
Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
WSVN-TV
BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after being exposed fentanyl that the father was allegedly dealing.
Pompano Beach shooting involved Broward sheriff's deputies
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked a deputy. The subject displayed a firearm and deputies discharged their firearms."The man was struck and deputies provided care until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived. The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.A man who lives nearby said he heard the gunfire."I heard probably like 15 to 20 (gunshots) it sounded like. There was a lot of shooting, it woke me up. And then my neighbor called wondering what's going on," said Mike Brown Detectives recovered the man's firearm. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale police investigate shooting that left 1 dead; BSO investigate 2nd fatal shooting nearby
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood. At 1:40 a.m., Monday, authorities responded to an area on the 2600 block of Northeast 30th place after an officer was flagged down. A man, who was found with several gunshot wounds,...
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
Military vet dies after being shot outside North Miami Beach home
NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A U.S. Army vet who was shot during an apparent weekend random shooting while sitting in his car in North Miami Beach has died, his family said Tuesday.Police were searching for the shooter but officials have not said if they have identified a suspect.Eric Ferrer, 67, was shot while in his car early Sunday morning parked outside his home in the 1800 block of NE 21st Court, according to family members.Relatives told CBS 4 that Ferrer passed away sometime Tuesday."My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident," said Troy Robinson Jr. "A tragic incident. He got...
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
WSVN-TV
16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
Florida parents arrested after 1-year-old dies from drug overdose, deputies say
Parents of a 1-year-old in Broward County were arrested Monday after their son died from a drug overdose last year, the sheriff's office said.
PBSO: Man Found Dead In Car Possibly Shot To Death
Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash and found a vehicle in some bushes early Monday morning. Inside was the victim, who had gunshot wounds.
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water
A missing 6-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was tragically pronounced dead after her body was found in a body of water near West Palm Beach on Tuesday night, authorities said.
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
Click10.com
Miami man, 60, accused of filming 23-year-old roommate after she exited shower
MIAMI – A Miami man is facing multiple charges after police say he recorded cellphone video of his 23-year-old roommate getting dressed after she got out of the shower. Mercedes Adrian Ruiz, 60, was arrested last Friday on charges of video voyeurism, battery and tampering with a victim. According...
tamaractalk.com
North Lauderdale Man Shot and Killed, BSO Homicide Unit Investigating
An adult male was shot and killed in North Lauderdale, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Deputies responded to 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale at 12:26 a.m. on January 3, where they discovered an adult male unresponsive...
Hollywood man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking teenage girl
A Hollywood man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison and five years of federal probation after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking a minor. Darryl Odely Jr., 30, was arrested in Oakland Park by the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit in April last year on a charge of interference with the custody of a minor after deputies tracked down a teenage girl they ...
