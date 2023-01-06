Read full article on original website
wrkf.org
Monday, January 9th: Ara Rubyan, Foster Campbell
Head of the Jewish Film Festival Ara Rubyan details this years Jewish festival which is held January 11-15. For more information, visit https://brjff.com/. Member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission Foster Campbell reflects on his career over the years and also gives insight on what is happening in politics locally and nationally.
wrkf.org
Flash floods kill 14 in California as rain persists
At least 14 people are dead after torrential rain in California caused flash flooding across the state. The water is the result of the latest atmospheric river to slam the region and despite the ongoing devastation — and the rain shows no sign of letting up. Dan Brekke, reporter...
wrkf.org
Human composting offers an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation and standard burial
New York is the latest state to give residents the option of composting their loved ones instead of using the standard burial or cremation. The practice, sometimes called “natural organic reduction,” involves creating fertile soil out of the deceased using plant materials. The process, first legalized in Washington...
