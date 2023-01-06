ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Monday, January 9th: Ara Rubyan, Foster Campbell

Head of the Jewish Film Festival Ara Rubyan details this years Jewish festival which is held January 11-15. For more information, visit https://brjff.com/. Member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission Foster Campbell reflects on his career over the years and also gives insight on what is happening in politics locally and nationally.
