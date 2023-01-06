ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a law enforcement officer, now is your chance to find out. Tuesday kicks off the Citizen Law Enforcement Academy at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. From an officer ride-along to the shooting range, there's a long list of activities for participants. The sheriff says the bottom line is about building trust with the community.

