ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
First Coast News

What's it like to be behind the badge? St. Johns County Citizen Law Enforcement Academy begins Tuesday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a law enforcement officer, now is your chance to find out. Tuesday kicks off the Citizen Law Enforcement Academy at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. From an officer ride-along to the shooting range, there's a long list of activities for participants. The sheriff says the bottom line is about building trust with the community.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
wvih.com

Alleged Child Molester Arrested

In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WLBT

Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive. Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested at a residence in...
JONES COUNTY, MS
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy