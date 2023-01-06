Read full article on original website
Related
Handprint at crime scene linked woman to Florida elderly couple’s death, affidavit says
A handprint found at the crime scene linked a woman to a Florida elderly couple's death, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WESH.
What's it like to be behind the badge? St. Johns County Citizen Law Enforcement Academy begins Tuesday
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a law enforcement officer, now is your chance to find out. Tuesday kicks off the Citizen Law Enforcement Academy at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. From an officer ride-along to the shooting range, there's a long list of activities for participants. The sheriff says the bottom line is about building trust with the community.
Woman charged with murder after Florida couple killed in senior living community
A woman was charged with murder after a Mount Dora couple was killed in a senior living community on New Year's Eve.
wvih.com
Alleged Child Molester Arrested
In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
First Coast News
On Your Side: St. Augustine man finally getting insurance money 100 days after submitting claim
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man is finally getting paid by his insurance company more than 100 days after submitting his claim. This comes just one day after contacting the On Your Side team for help. Tod Trousdell has been trying since Hurricane Ian to get reimbursed...
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
Grieving mother plays daughter's last words to St. Johns County School board members
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Kimber Kegley doesn't like speaking in front of large groups. However, during Tuesday's St Johns County school board meeting, she mustered up the strength to talk about her daughter, Ashlee. When it was her time to speak during public comment, Kegley played a message her...
First Coast News
Insurance industry expert says nixed provision gave Florida homeowners options when fighting insurance companies
NOCATEE, Fla. — A special Florida legislative session in December promised to aid Florida's homeowner's insurance crisis. But one insurance veteran says some new provisions will hurt homeowners. Previously, if a homeowner took its insurance company to court and won - attorney's fees were covered by the insurance company.
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida may seek death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa County deputy
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted Timothy Price-Williams for first-degree murder and several other charges in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and the state of Florida may seek the death penalty. The grand jury handed down the indictments...
First Coast News
Missing document holding up Davis Shores man's insurance claim 100 days after Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Over 100 days after Hurricane Ian destroyed the interior of Tod Trousdell's home, nails and dust still litter the torn-up floor. "We had some little kids here over the holidays for just a few hours and one of them was wearing sandals and she hit an exposed nail and cut her foot." Trousdell said.
WLBT
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive. Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested at a residence in...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
Florida woman arrested, accused of stealing over $12K from disabled person’s Social Security funds
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody said a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from a disabled person while serving as her guardian.
Man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging, molesting teen with autism arrested
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Florida was arrested in Indiana. The U.S. Marshals Service says in September 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted […]
Former Savannah officer who shot, killed man arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson, who shot and killed Saudi Lee in Savannah last June, was arrested in Florida for shoplifting over the weekend. Ferguson was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for allegedly stealing watches from a mall jewelry store. According to the […]
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
Man pleads guilty to robbing bank to fund Florida movie production, officials say
ORLANDO, Florida — A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank because he ran out of money for a movie he was filming in Florida. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery offense. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
Governor Desantis has activated the National Guard to protect citizens against hundreds of migrants that have entered
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized the National Guard to assist local law enforcement in managing an influx of migrants recently arriving in the Florida Keys - a move that proactively ensures the safety and security of residents across the state.
Florida's Nursing Students Have Lower Exam Pass Rates Than Anywhere in The Nation, Creating Potential Staffing Shortages
Many retirees look to Florida as a haven to put down roots in their golden years. There are arguably many things that the aging population likes about Florida, such as the weather, no state income tax, and access to health care.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1