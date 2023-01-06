ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This and That: Madison's music scene

By Ally Geiger
 4 days ago
Check out our local music guide to find more local bands like Sex, Fear.

Photo by @sexcommafear

Stuck in a playlist rut ? If you know what you like but don’t know who to listen to, try out these local musicians .

If you like...

Try...



Indie-Rock/Pop
Modest Mouse
Vampire Weekend
Arctic Monkeys
Seasaw
MQBS
Pink Halo
Disq


Folk
Mumford and Sons
Bon Iver
Fleet Foxes
Bear in the Forest
Kaia Fowler
Ritt Dietz
Amanda Jane Hoffman



Hip-Hop
Bruno Mars
6LACK
Denzel Curry
K.I.L.O aka SkitL’z
Supa Friends
Taye Sharkiee
D’Funk and the Grease Monkeys


Want to learn more about Madison’s music scene? Head over to our local music guide where we let you know who to look for and where to find them.

Comments / 0

 

