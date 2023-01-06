This and That: Madison's music scene
Stuck in a playlist rut ? If you know what you like but don’t know who to listen to, try out these local musicians .
Want to learn more about Madison’s music scene? Head over to our local music guide where we let you know who to look for and where to find them.
If you like...
Try...
Indie-Rock/Pop
Modest Mouse
Vampire Weekend
Arctic Monkeys
| Seasaw
MQBS
Pink Halo
Disq
Folk
Mumford and Sons
Bon Iver
Fleet Foxes
| Bear in the Forest
Kaia Fowler
Ritt Dietz
Amanda Jane Hoffman
Hip-Hop
Bruno Mars
6LACK
Denzel Curry
| K.I.L.O aka SkitL’z
Supa Friends
Taye Sharkiee
D’Funk and the Grease Monkeys
