What Michelle Obama Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The former first lady was asked what her response to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was in the days following its broadcast.
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Prince Harry Thinks His ‘Blue Box’ of Princess Diana’s Hair Was a Good Luck Charm for Meghan Markle’s 1st Pregnancy
His angel. Prince Harry revealed why he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, brought him luck during Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled in his memoir, Spare, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, January 10, that he received two signs that he was going to be a first-time parent. The first one […]
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Meghan Markle Reportedly Lied About Not Being Able to Invite Her Niece to Her Wedding: ‘That Just Didn’t Happen’, Palace Source Claims
Meghan Markle alleged she was discouraged from inviting a beloved family member to her wedding, but palace insiders said that's a "complete and utter lie."
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
The Royal Family Reportedly Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to ‘Focus on the Future’ After Their Docuseries
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Since it dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries has caused quite a stir. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-episode series focused on their love story, Meghan’s struggles dealing with the scrutiny of the tabloid press, and some serious allegations concerning The Firm. With the series out, and Harry’s memoir Spare due next month, the royal family reportedly has some thoughts on how Meghan and Harry should move forward.
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’
Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
Prince Harry Claims the Queen’s Former Dresser Angela Kelly Sent a ‘Clear Warning’ Holding Wedding Tiara Back From Meghan Markle
Tiara trouble. According to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II's former senior dresser, Angela Kelly, became "obstructive" when tasked with lending Meghan Markle an accessory for her wedding day, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 38, explained in his Spare memoir that Meghan, 41, was slated to wear a tiara from the late […]
Meghan Markle Haters Compare the ‘Privileged’ Duchess of Sussex to a ‘Bird in a Gilded Cage’
Meghan Markle haters slam the Duchess of Sussex for not acknowledging her "privilege."
netflixjunkie.com
Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
Harry gloats about outranking William in military, says he killed 25 Taliban fighters
Prince Harry gloated about outranking his older brother, Prince William, in the military in his new memoir, in which he also admitted killing 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. “For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir,” Harry, 38, proudly recalls of his 2006 graduation from Royal Sandhurst Military Academy in a translated excerpt from the leaked Spanish version of “Spare,” which debuts on Jan. 10. Referring to the press’s habit of calling him the “spare” to Prince William, 40, the “heir” — a mocking title allegedly bestowed on him at birth by his father, now King Charles III — Harry...
Queen Elizabeth II Once Asked Sarah Ferguson ‘Why On Earth’ Would She Marry Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth II called humor a ‘priceless regal skill,’ and in fact, once even joked about why Sarah Ferguson would marry her son, Prince Andrew.
