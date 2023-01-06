Bears Matchup Flashback: Fumbled Away Potential Comeback vs. Vikings

The last meeting between the Bears and Vikings was much closer than anyone would have expected, especially considering how the game started.

This Sunday, the Chicago Bears close the book on their 2022 season against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

The Week 18 matchup features one team headed to the playoffs and the other entering an offseason with a lot of work to be done. However, both teams are still playing for something. The 12-4 Vikings are still jostling for the No. 2 seed in the NFC while the 3-13 Bears still have a chance to secure the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft .

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bears enter Week 18 fresh off a 41-10 thrashing by the Detroit Lions. Likewise, the Vikings did not fare too well in Week 17 as they were dominated in a 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Bears vs. Vikings: Head-to-Head History

The Bears vs. Vikings rivalry dates back to 1961. In 61 years, they've squared off 123 times, which includes one playoff matchup.

In those head-to-hear battles, the Vikings lead the series 64-57-2. Minnesota has outscored Chicago 2,580 to 2,396.

Bears: 19.48 PPG

19.48 PPG Vikings: 20.97 PPG

Their lone playoff matchup was the 1994 NFC Wild Card game, which the Bears won 35-18 .

Previous Matchup

Chicago and Minnesota last squared off 13 weeks ago for a Week 5 contest. On Oct. 9, 2022, the Bears took a trip up north to take on the Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium.

The 2-2 Bears were led by rookie head coach Matt Eberflus and second-year quarterback Justin Fields. On the opposite sideline, the 3-1 Vikings were also led by a rookie HC in Kevin O'Connell with veteran QB Kirk Cousins under center.

First Half

The game got off to a rocky start for the Bears. The Vikings' opening drive spanned 86 yards on 12 plays in 6:45, and they made it look easy. Minnesota capped off the drive with a one-yard Dalvin Cook touchdown run for a quick 7-0 lead.

However, the Bears came right back with a scoring drive of their own, traveling 44 yards on six plays in 2:09. But the drive stalled and Chicago settled for a 50-yard Cairo Santos field goal to cut the Vikings' lead to 7-3.

It didn't take long for the Vikings to retaliate. On the ensuing drive, they marched 75 yards on 11 plays in 6:11. Once again, it was Cook finding the end zone, this time from five yards out to extend the Vikings to 14-3.

In typical Bears fashion, they came out empty-handed on their next offensive possession. It was a three-and-out after losing five yards in 1:18. The end result was a 52-yard punt by Trenton Gill that was returned for eight.

Alas, the Vikings had the Bears on the ropes again. The Minnesota offense imposed its will and stormed nine plays and 71 yards in 6:17. Jalen Reagor hauled in a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to make it a 21-3 game.

At this point, both offenses stalled and did absolutely nothing.

Bears: 6 plays, 15 yards, 3:15 (Punt)

Vikings: 5 plays, 25 yards, 2:11 (Punt)

Finally, the Bears' offense gained some momentum. They went on a four-play, 50-yard drive in 0:46 that concluded with a nine-yard David Montgomery touchdown run. After the extra point, Minnesota led 21-10.

The Vikings took over at their own 24 with 1:08 left in the half. They swiftly traveled 40 yards on eight plays to set up for a 53-yard field goal attempt. However, the Bears caught a break with Greg Joseph missing wide right as the clock expired.

The Vikings held a 21-10 lead over their NFC North foes at halftime.

Second Half

Chicago got the second half started with a bang. An eight-play, 67-yard drive spanning 4:36 finished with Justin Fields finding Velus Jones Jr. for a touch nine-yard touch pass into the end zone. However, a failed two-point try kept the Vikings lead at 21-16.

In a bold move, the Bears attempted an onside kick that went in vain. Minnesota's offense started with excellent field position near midfield. After picking up 15 yards on seven plays in 2:50, Joseph attempted a 51-yard field goal. Chicago caught yet another break as the kick was blocked by Dominique Robinson.

On the following drive, the Bears' offense went 34 yards on 11 plays in just under six and a half minutes until the Vikings' defense stopped their momentum. But the Bears still came away with points when Santos drilled a 43-yard to make the score 21-19.

Needing a response to stave off the Bears' comeback bid, the Vikings suffered a huge blunder by Kirk Cousins. On the fifth play of the drive, the veteran QB tossed an interception to Kindle Vidor on a pass intended for Adam Thielen. Minnesota's drive lasted only 3:21 and netted 24 yards.

The Bears were back in business with a chance to take their first lead of the game. Starting on their own 48, the Bears marched 19 yards on seven plays in 3:18 to set up Santos' 51-yard field goal that put his team ahead for the first time, 22-21.

The Vikings had their backs against the wall after blowing a 21-3 lead, but they delivered when it mattered most. Minnesota went on a 17-play, 75-yard drive in seven minutes on the dot and made the Bears' defense look silly. Cousins rushed into the end zone from one yard out for the touchdown. Following the score, the Vikings went for a two-point attempt that saw Cousins connect with Justin Jefferson to jump back in front, 29-22.

As a result, the Bears had their backs against the wall down seven points with just 2:26 left in the game. Justin Fields strived to lead a game-tying drive, but it came to an abrupt end after five plays and 36 yards. Former Vikings WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette hauled in a pass from Fields and attempted to gain extra yards instead of going out of bounds, but he was stripped of the ball. The fumble gave the Vikings the possession once more with just under a minute left.

All that was left was the formality. After two kneel-downs by Kirk Cousins, that was all she wrote.

Overall

The Chicago Bears lost a 29-22 heartbreaker. The offense was non-existent in the first half and the defense couldn't make a stop. However, they managed to turn things around in the second half and made a comeback. Chicago even held a brief lead until the defense reverted to its first-half form.

Even then, Justin Fields was leading the team down the field and giving the Bears a fighting chance to tie the game only to be let down by his playmakers. All in all, he finished 15/21 (71.4%) for 208 yards (9.9 Yds/Att), 1 TD, 0 INT, and a QB Rating of 118.8. Fields led the team in rushing as well with 47 yards on eight rushes (5.9 avg).

As for his pass catchers? Here's how that was distributed:

David Montgomery: 4 targets, 4 catches, 62 yards (15.5 avg)

4 targets, 4 catches, 62 yards (15.5 avg) Darnell Mooney: 5 targets, 2 catches, 52 yards (26.0 avg)

Cole Kmet: 4 targets, 4 catches, 45 yards (11.3 avg)

4 targets, 4 catches, 45 yards (11.3 avg) Equanimeous St. Brown: 2 targets, 2 catches, 24 yards (12.0 avg)

2 targets, 2 catches, 24 yards (12.0 avg) Ihmir Smith-Marsette: 2 targets, 1 catch, 15 yards (15.0 avg)

2 targets, 1 catch, 15 yards (15.0 avg) Velus Jones Jr: 1 target, 1 catch, 9 yards (9.0 avg), 1 TD

1 target, 1 catch, 9 yards (9.0 avg), 1 TD Ryan Griffin: 1 target, 1 catch, 1 yard (1.0 avg)

Defensively, the Bears were a mess. The were gashed through the air and on the ground to the tune of 429 yards on 74 plays.

Kirk Cousins' stat line was truly astonishing. He went 32/41 (78.0%) for 296 yards (7.2 Yds/Att), 1 TD, 1 INT, and a QB Rating of 94.7. On top of that, Justin Jefferson completed a pass for 23 yards, which allowed him to post the exact same QB Rating as Fields.

In the running game, it was the Dalvin Cook show for the Minnesota Vikings. He rushed the ball 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 avg) and two touchdowns.

Jefferson did most of the damage in the passing game. He feasted on the Bears' secondary and posted 12 catches on 13 targets for 154 yards (12.8 avg) but did not find the end zone.

Aftermath

The loss dropped the Bears to 2-3. They then proceed on a 1-10 stretch, which includes an active nine-game losing streak. However, this has weirdly worked out for the Bears as they're locked into a top-four draft pick with a chance to earn the No. 1 overall selection with a bit of help this weekend.

The 2022 season has featured ups and downs. The Bears' offense seemed to click for a stretch that saw them play competitively and put up points only to fall short in games. Hell, they've lost 7 one-score games this season. Fields has taken over several games with his legs and athleticism, but his passing game still needs plenty of work. However, it's hard to blame him for some of the struggles through the air given the supporting cast surrounding him.

As for the Vikings, the Week 5 win over Chicago boosted them to 4-1 on the season, which proceeded an 8-3 mark over their next 11 games. Over the course of the season, they are 11-0 in one-score games. Minnesota currently holds the No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoff picture thanks to a couple of bad losses. A potential boost to the No. 2 seed will be determined during the final weekend of the season.

Week 18 on the lakefront won't be a throwaway affair. The Chicago Bears need a loss to help their draft position and the Minnesota Vikings need a win for better playoff seeding. It's a perfect match.