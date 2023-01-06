I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.

When my condo flooded, I moved into the Wynn Las Vegas resort for a month.

Living in a luxury hotel came with perks like daily housekeeping, a VIP entrance, and dining credit.

Here's what I learned about one of Vegas' best hotels, including how to get hot dining reservations.

In my room at Wynn Las Vegas. David Morris

In late 2022, my Las Vegas condo flooded and I had to move out for repairs. For a month, I lived in the five-star hotel, Wynn Las Vegas.

Between working full time as a cardiologist and spending my limited free time traveling, it was a rare Saturday morning that I found myself at home.

I live in a condominium atop a Vegas hotel and love the quiet of the building, so it was strange when I began to hear sounds of running water coming down my curtain wall. I quickly realized that this was the start of what would become a major flood.

After contacting maintenance, they shared that my neighbor two floors up had been renovating their home and told me that, unfortunately, a plumber did not properly crimp a line resulting in significant water damage.

Thankfully, my building handled all of the repairs, but while my floors were being refinished, wallpaper reapplied, and the master bath rebuilt, my home was uninhabitable.

Fortunately, the contractor, my building and I were all well insured and I was provided with a healthy budget to find comparable housing. While I was not thrilled to be forced out of my home for weeks at a time, I learned that the nearby Wynn Las Vegas had suites similar in size to my home.

I booked my stay through the Elite Travel Club, where a Virtuoso agent had access to rates that were 15% off what was available online. For one month, I moved into an 1,817 square foot, one-bedroom Salon Suite inside Wynn Las Vegas' Tower Suites. With taxes and a daily resort charge, my average nightly rate came to be $1,942.15.

During my time as a long-term Wynn resident, I learned quite a bit about life inside this iconic property. Here's what I discovered, from how to snag hot restaurant reservations to maximizing a near endless list of amenities.

By staying in a Wynn Tower Suite, I had access to a private motor court and reception. David Morris

I quickly learned that living in a luxury hotel meant daily pampering perks.

Wynn Las Vegas, along with its sister Encore Resort , are both rated as Forbes Five Star properties.

I knew I'd be in for a lavish stay given the reputation, but my stay was elevated even further by booking a room in their private VIP Tower Suite category, which I thought was kind of like a hotel within a hotel.

Before moving to Las Vegas full time, I always made it a point to stay in the Encore Tower Suites for their larger-sized accommodations and intimate, personal feel.

Their doorman Dominic and much of their staff has been there since day one, and I love how the lobby always seems to buzz with a fashionable crowd. I even saw Lady Gaga arriving here before a concert years ago.

While the Encore Tower rooms are larger than Wynn Tower rooms by about 100 square feet , I specifically chose to stay in a Wynn Salon Suite for this stay. My reasoning was that Wynn just completed a $200 million room renovation resulting in what I thought might be the most stunning accommodations anywhere, akin more to a posh flat than a hotel.

I felt pampered from day one and quickly realized I could get used to hotel life.

As a Wynn Tower Suite guest, I had access to a private motor court and reception and a twice-daily housekeeper — at home I have one every other week. Every day, I relished in coming home to a spotless space and a bed made up with fresh, pressed linens.

I was also given a $60 daily breakfast credit as part of my booking, complimentary pressing, valet service, access to a VIP pool, and front of the line privileges to the buffet, Terrace Point Café, as well as priority bookings throughout the property.

It felt like the full star treatment.

I thought the feel inside the Tower Suites was far more upscale and residential than any hotel I've ever stayed in, and I left thinking it was the only Vegas resort property I could see myself returning to for a long-term stay.

Here, the doorman, security and reception learned who I was with in a few days. The name recognition, vehicle readiness in the mornings, and familiarity felt similar to my own building, albeit with a bit more panache.

The Encore Spa lobby (L) and the Wynn Spa lobby (R). David Morris

I became a bit of a spa aficionado, and developed strong opinions between the Wynn and Encore facilities.

While I have a spa within my condo building and go for massage about once or twice a month, I was excited to mix things up a bit and try new treatments during my hotel stay.

Given that the Wynn and Encore towers each boast their own five-star spas , I was particularly interested to see which I would enjoy more.

I used both spas to gain access to their wet areas, which is included when booking a service, and has jacuzzis, saunas, steam baths, and deluge showers.

Rather than using the spa as a weekend treat, I booked midweek services after learning on property that Las Vegas locals receive a 20% discount Monday to Thursday. I found it to be an incredible way to wind down after a hectic day at work, and used each of the spas at Wynn and Encore once during my stay.

I determined that the Encore Spa is larger and gilded, while Wynn's spa feels like a nocturnal dreamscape.

At Encore, I booked a four-handed massage that was incredibly decadent and the best service I've had on the Encore side.

For me, The Spa at Wynn has a more opulent feel. The relaxation room is co-ed and I find it to be reminiscent of a moonlit forest. I thought the locker rooms' deluge showers also felt stronger. In the name of "research," I booked their Samadhi Enlightenment treatment. I thought it was one of the best services I've had in Vegas and should be booked well in advance as only a few providers offer this combination of Ayurvedic massage, chakra alignment, and vibrating singing bowls.

I never thought I would like anything remotely new-age, but thought it was sublime, and left my stay with strong new opinions about prioritizing spa treatments — namely, that it's best to book treatments when you can dedicate the most time to relaxing.

I ordered in-room dining for breakfast most week days. David Morris

As a long-term hotel guest, I learned to trade my typical on-the-go breakfast protein bar for sit-down plated meals in my suite.

During the week, I took advantage of my daily $60 breakfast credit by ordering in-room dining. On weekends, I checked out the hotel's other eateries.

In-room dining became a true luxury. While many Vegas hotels offer what I consider knock and drop service, Wynn is one of only two casino resorts, in my experience, with the other being The Venetian, that offers full carted service in my suite.

During my stay, delivery estimates for room service ranged from 25 to 50 minutes based on hotel occupancy. But I soon learned I could preorder breakfast the night before. Food deliveries arrived as promised; I was pleasantly surprised that I didn't have one late order.

As someone who normally grabs a protein bar or something quick on the way to work, it was certainly an indulgence to have a plated breakfast waiting for me on my dining table each morning. I tucked into dishes like chilaquiles, dim sum and congee, and overnight oats.

I also quickly learned that I could order anything from the breakfast or lunch menus to my room from most of the resort's restaurants, as part of my included credit.

These meals served as a reminder that I live in a major resort destination. While there are roughly 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas, according to the city's convention and visitor's authority , I must admit that I am not necessarily cognizant of that fact when rushing out the door as I start my day.

The pagoda table at Mizumi. David Morris

Living in Vegas, I know how difficult it can be to secure reservations at popular restaurants. But by living at Wynn, I discovered new ways to snag them.

As a Las Vegas resident, I've often tried and failed to secure reservations at popular restaurants at the Wynn when friends, family, or colleagues visited.

But by living full-time at Wynn, I discovered new ways to secure three of Vegas' hardest reservations.

During the first weekend of my stay, I needed to host a work dinner and wanted to go somewhere impressive where the seven of us could hear one another speak. I selected Mizumi, which many consider to be one of the country's best Japanese eateries . I think chef Min Kim is so meticulous; he even flies in the water for his sushi rice from Japan, the restaurant's general manager told me. His steaks are also arguably the city's best, in my opinion.

While the food is great and I have been here many times, I had never managed to sit at their outdoor pagoda table underneath a three-story waterfall. I figured this table must be held for high rollers. But when I called a few weeks out, they let me know anyone could book it with a spending minimum of $175 per person. By ordering sake and drinks, we easily cleared that.

In terms of traditional steakhouses, SW is perhaps Vegas' most popular . I wanted to dine here on a Friday, but it was fully booked. Rather than give up, I went to my Wynn hotel concierge. He was able to get me in as they said they have priority for hotel guests, which I didn't previously know.

After a great experience, I wanted to come back the next week, but SW was again fully committed. This time, the concierge couldn't do anything, so I checked with the hostess directly. She offered me a reservation someone had canceled. Before this stay, I never considered checking with the host at check in to ask if they can accommodate you at any time during your stay.

Finally, a table at the supper club Delilah is something that even jaded locals like me covet. I consider it to be the scene-iest restaurant in town. Their strict no-photos policy and menu from Michael Mina alum Joshua Smith make this a favorite haunt for Justin Bieber, The Weekend and Kardashian-Jenners .

While reservations are hard to come by, I found that persistence pays off. I dined here twice during my stay. The first time, I found a reservation on their website as I continued to check back in search of a cancellation, and the second time, the concierge secured one for their Sunday jazz night. I also learned through my stay that they open their reservation books four months out, so you can target the exact date you plan to visit.

It was only because I had so much advance time living in the hotel that I was able to come to these realizations. With proper planning, I now think any Vegas hotspot is an attainable reservation.

My go-to pizza when I wanted a casual meal. David Morris

While I loved being pampered with room service and dining at Wynn's fanciest restaurants, I learned that sometimes I just wanted something simple after a busy day.

Wynn has many fancy restaurants and dining options that I came to love during my stay, but I was surprised that at times, I wanted something simple to eat. As a single guy, I rarely cook for one, but often order in or use a meal prep service.

I realized that I didn't always want to eat from room service or at upscale restaurants, and found myself looking for casual dining options even while living the luxury hotel lifestyle.

Walking in from Wynn's parking garage, I would pass by the Italian eatery Allegro and often pre-order their pizza to go when I was about 15 minutes from the property.

I was also happy to discover Red 8 for dim sum and Chinese staples, and found myself coming back time and time again for their Macau noodle soups.

All of Wynn's restaurants featured a selection of grilled fish and lighter salads which I also requested to go so I could eat in my living room or dining nook while watching TV or catching up on work.

At the entrance for the show, "Awakening." David Morris

I don't usually see many big shows or performances in Las Vegas, but living in a hotel changed my stance on that.

During the first week of my stay at Wynn, the production "Awakening" opened.

I had mixed feelings going into the show as it replaced, in my opinion, what was one of the city's best productions, Le Reve.

However, rather than watching Netflix on a Friday night, I thought it would be fun to see a new show given the theater was literally an elevator ride away.

I was glad I broke away from my usual routine as I was immediately taken aback as the lights came down. I thought the costumes and visuals were stunning, and watched in awe as the performance was done in the round on a 60-foot prismatic stage with LED screens.

While it was the only show I saw during my stay, I now plan to attend shows more often than a few times a year.

My mother, trying on her parka. David Morris

While living in a hotel, I traded online shopping for in-person browsing.

Previously, I did most of my retail shopping online. But when I stayed at Wynn, I found myself changing my shopping habits to buy what I needed in person.

When I ran low on my signature Le Labo scent, there was a perfumery in the Wynn Plaza shoppes that was able to compound this fragrance, which is normally exclusive to their Tokyo store, on the spot.

Similarly, when my mom was in town and needed a coat for our upcoming trip to Finland this winter, I would normally help her find something online. But we came upon a new Canada Goose boutique inside the Wynn Plaza shoppes. The flagship store built out a -10°F ice room where it actually snows, gave my mom the chance to see how the coat stacked up to extreme temperatures.

I found shopping in a Vegas hotel to be over-the-top, but also satisfying and fulfilling. Even after checking out, I came back to Wynn to complete my holiday shopping instead of going online. Given their breadth of brands, and the sheer ease of finding what I was looking for, it's now my preferred place to shop.

At The Chainsmokers concert at XS Nightclub. David Morris

While I'm normally in bed by 10 p.m., living at Wynn made it harder to decline an invitation to a nightclub since it was just steps from my room. I also learned that buying a ticket helps bypass lines.

Living at Wynn made it almost too easy to entertain visiting friends. Following dinner at Delilah, my friends asked where they could go for a fun night out. Knowing their interest in house music, I suggested they try XS Nightclub and go online to buy a ticket.

Normally, I would have opted out of accompanying them so I could be in bed by 10 p.m. But this time, it was just too easy to join them, given that my room was so close. Our visit to the club ended up being the same night as a Chainsmokers concert.

As a local, people often ask me how to get into clubs. I uniformly respond that bottle service affords quick entry and yields the best experience. But should you simply wish to come in, enjoy a few drinks, and see headliners like Kygo, Swedish House Mafia, and The Chainsmokers, you can also skip the lines by purchasing a ticket in advance.

I think this is something that may not be uniformly known, but most Vegas clubs sell tickets on their website in advance. The ticketed-entry lines were uniformly empty most times when I walked by XS during my stay, while the general admission lines were quite lengthy.

A McLaren Elva parked in the Wynn for the annual car show. David Morris

Events held at the Wynn made me discover my home city in a new way.

It takes a lot to move the needle in Vegas for someone who lives here, and I've found it can be easy to become a bit jaded.

Throughout my time at Wynn, however, I came across a few experiences and events that made me discover my city in a new way.

For example, I was wowed when I saw multiple super cars and priceless classic vehicles dotting the casino floor for the Concours d'Elegance .

Having purchased an Aston Martin and a Ferrari in the past, I was invited to attend as a guest of my local car dealer. The event featured a "barbeque," albeit one with Wagyu hotdogs, lobster, sushi, and open bars. I walked around many mechanical marvels and even rubbed shoulders with the grand marshal, Jay Leno.

I thought it was certainly far more over-the-top than a typical fall cookout with friends and I definitely plan to attend again next year. It was a far cry from my usual extracurricular activities, which are more in line with a trip to SoulCycle.

I chose self parking more often than I thought I would. David Morris

My condo is a valet-only building and while I used the valet services at Wynn, I realized how much more convenient it can be to park yourself.

While I love my condo, it is a valet-only building. I was surprised to find that I liked being able to self-park as an option at Wynn, in addition to an included valet.

Self-parking became a convenience I didn't realize I was missing when I was only running into the hotel for a quick minute between errands.

Wynn is one of only a few Strip resorts to offer complimentary self-parking , and I was shocked that I never had an issue finding a space. I personally preferred to use the second level of the garage, from where I could directly access the resort.

I did use the valet service as well, and when I contacted them five minutes before heading down for work in the morning, without fail, my car was always waiting. For me, the response time by making a call was faster than in my own building.