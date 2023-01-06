Read full article on original website
Details of Linton coach’s arrest released
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton and Jasonville Police Departments, were contacted by […]
14news.com
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on withdrawing from the transfer portal. On Sunday, Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart confirmed to 14 Sports that Allen is returning to suit up for the Boilermakers next season. Allen initially...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G announces hoops Players of the Week following first week of January
With another week in the books, the B1G announced some standout players heading into the middle of January. Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have earned B1G conference weekly honors. Edey has been named Player of the Week, while Hood-Schifino was honored with the Freshman of the Week award.
Boilers bumped down to No. 3 in AP Poll
After retaining its top spot on the AP Poll for almost a month (Dec. 12), Purdue was reconsidered to be the No. 3 team behind Houston and Kansas. No team in D1 basketball remains undefeated, and only a few have lost only once. The last time Houston lost was Dec. 10 and for Kansas Nov. 25.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
hammerandrails.com
Recruiting Wire | 2023 Boiler Commit Myles Colvin | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s start off with Purdue’s only 2023 incoming freshman Myles Colvin.
WLFI.com
Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
‘Anti-woke’ Chuck Hockema faces opposition in first Lafayette School Corporation meeting
Chuck Hockema sat stone faced and silent. In front of the newly sworn-in school board member was West Lafayette resident Lyle Janney holding up the blue, pink and white of the transgender pride flag, and behind Janney was a sea of several dozen people taking up the entire room. “Apparently...
buildingindiana.com
Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs
Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
YAHOO!
Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 9, 2023
Jan. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. Thursday. * Lucas Barnett,...
News Now Warsaw
Daniels taking a ‘serious’ look at run for U.S. Senate
LAFAYETTE — Political posturing among Republicans ahead of two key 2024 races in Indiana took another twist over the weekend. Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels, who recently retired as president of Purdue University after ten years, has apparently ruled out a run for governor in 2024, according to a report from a longtime Lafayette reporter.
Repeat Lebanon drug dealer to serve 22 years in prison
LEBANON, Ind. — A repeat Lebanon drug dealer who was busted for dealing meth has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Drew Shepherd, 33, was found guilty of two counts of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 3 felony. Shepherd was found guilty following a two-day trial. Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said the trial […]
