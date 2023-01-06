Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bret Bielema, Illinois HC, tweets interesting reaction to newest Auburn transfer commit, Illini target
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had an interesting day on social media. It all stems around the recruitment of transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones. Jones, who began his career in North Carolina, started for the Pirates over the past three seasons, spending time at guard and center. He committed to Illinois out of the transfer portal on December 13.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema suggests NIL led Illinois transfer commit’s flip to Auburn
Bret Bielema appears to feel NIL was responsible for Illinois missing out on a transfer. Offensive lineman Avery Jones committed to the Fighting Illini on December 13. Now, just under a month later, Jones has announced his intention to transfer to Auburn instead. Bielema reacted to the news on Twitter,...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Illinois Fighting Illini Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Lincoln to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game marks the first home court advantage for the Huskers in 2023, having last hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 66-50 blowout victory on Dec. 29, 2022. The Huskers are clicking...
Daily Digest | Good news for Goode?; Another one for One
There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Luke Goode is scheduled to meet with a doctor later this week and could soon start practice, Illinois coach Brad Underwood told local reporters on Monday. The sophomore sharpshooter has missed the first five games of the season for Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) due to a foot injury suffered during the team’s closed scrimmage against Kansas in October.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women blow 17-point lead at No. 3 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rank ‘em. In Shauna Green’s first season at the helm of Illinois, the Illini nearly picked up their biggest win in program history on Sunday afternoon: blowing a 17-point third-quarter lead in a 87-81 loss at undefeated No. 3 Ohio State. The win would...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern students denied at Welsh-Ryan Arena on night of Jan. 4 win over in-state rival Illinois
Though Northwestern’s home court advantage rang in a triumph against rival Illinois, a packed student section left many NU students waiting outside the doors of Welsh-Ryan Arena, unable to witness the victory Wednesday. “Nobody knew, when we got there, that not everybody was going to get in,” Weinberg junior...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Pearl, Illinois OL, announces plans on 2023 season
Julian Pearl has been a key offensive lineman for Illinois under Bret Bielema. On Sunday afternoon, Pearl provided a jolt to the program, announcing his plans to return for the 2023 season. His announcement adds to a core group of offensive line pieces returning to the Illini for next season....
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
