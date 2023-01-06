ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…

We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
Hunters, Attend a Unique Elk Camp at Montana’s State Capitol

You won't be setting up your tent in the rotunda. Bugling down the halls will be frowned upon. But hey, it's January, and you're looking for any way you can to get your Montana elk hunting fix, right? With an emphasis on Montana's outdoor legacy and the legislative habitat and wildlife policies that affect it, the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition presents, Elk Camp at the Capitol.
The Future of Elk Management in Montana Is In Your Hands!

In a first-of-its-kind gathering, The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association along with 8 other organizations welcomes you to discuss the complex issue of Elk Management in Montana. What is trying to be accomplished?. This meeting is open to all, and aims to:. Hear from stakeholders to better understand perspectives and...
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline

Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
Harmeet Dhillon for RNC Chair Gains Momentum in Montana

You likely heard about the news surrounding the leadership battle in the US House of Representatives. There is another leadership battle brewing in the Republican Party that will come to a head on January 27th. Harmeet Dhillon is a solid conservative pro-life lawyer who has also stood up to challenge...
Montana Meth Dealer Is Finally Sentenced For His Crimes.

We are hearing more often about drugs in our state of Montana. Luckily, we are hearing about drug busts that hopefully lead to safer streets for our communities. Just recently a Livingston, MT man was sentenced on numerous charges, including drugs. 41-year-old Ryan King Steady was arrested in June of...
Holy Cow. That’s a Lot of Moo Juice, Montana. Milk Day is Jan 11

My high school kid will fill a large glass to the brim with milk and guzzle the entire thing in seconds. I, on the other hand, rarely consume milk. I'll have it in cereal, or occasionally I'll pour a small glass to dip Oreos, but otherwise, I don't drink it. Perhaps because of mild lactose intolerance, or maybe because I'm not an infant and I can get calcium and vitamin D from foods more suited for an adult palette.
Highlights: Speaker Elected, Montana’s Congressmen in Spotlight

Zinke delivers the final decisive vote. And Rosendale rejects a phone call from President Trump? McCarthy elected Speaker. Here's some of the Montana specific highlights. Late Friday night Montana time, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was elected Speaker of the House after 15 rounds of voting. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01), who represents the Western District, cast the final deciding vote naming McCarthy as Speaker. Meanwhile, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02), who represents the Eastern District, continued to vote against the Republican leader.
Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists

When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
