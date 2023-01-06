Read full article on original website
Related
What Exactly Does The First Number Mean On A Montana License Plate?
Living in Montana my whole life, I've gotten pretty good at telling where someone is from in the state by looking at their rig. You can generally tell by the first number on the plate you can tell they live in a certain county. There is a method to this...
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…
We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Hunters, Attend a Unique Elk Camp at Montana’s State Capitol
You won't be setting up your tent in the rotunda. Bugling down the halls will be frowned upon. But hey, it's January, and you're looking for any way you can to get your Montana elk hunting fix, right? With an emphasis on Montana's outdoor legacy and the legislative habitat and wildlife policies that affect it, the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition presents, Elk Camp at the Capitol.
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
Top 10 things every kid who grew up in a small town did
I was not born or even grew up in Montana. I was an adult by the time I moved to Montana. My youth was spent in the neighboring state of South Dakota. I do however think my childhood was like many of those who grew up in a small Montana town.
The Future of Elk Management in Montana Is In Your Hands!
In a first-of-its-kind gathering, The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association along with 8 other organizations welcomes you to discuss the complex issue of Elk Management in Montana. What is trying to be accomplished?. This meeting is open to all, and aims to:. Hear from stakeholders to better understand perspectives and...
Montana Senate Majority Leader: Time for Judicial Reform
The people of Montana elect a Governor, they elect 150 lawmakers to craft legislation, they testify on bills, sometimes they themselves get to vote on a referendum or initiative. But all that work can be thrown into the trashcan thanks to one judge with a personal, political agenda. So how...
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline
Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
Harmeet Dhillon for RNC Chair Gains Momentum in Montana
You likely heard about the news surrounding the leadership battle in the US House of Representatives. There is another leadership battle brewing in the Republican Party that will come to a head on January 27th. Harmeet Dhillon is a solid conservative pro-life lawyer who has also stood up to challenge...
Montana Meth Dealer Is Finally Sentenced For His Crimes.
We are hearing more often about drugs in our state of Montana. Luckily, we are hearing about drug busts that hopefully lead to safer streets for our communities. Just recently a Livingston, MT man was sentenced on numerous charges, including drugs. 41-year-old Ryan King Steady was arrested in June of...
Holy Cow. That’s a Lot of Moo Juice, Montana. Milk Day is Jan 11
My high school kid will fill a large glass to the brim with milk and guzzle the entire thing in seconds. I, on the other hand, rarely consume milk. I'll have it in cereal, or occasionally I'll pour a small glass to dip Oreos, but otherwise, I don't drink it. Perhaps because of mild lactose intolerance, or maybe because I'm not an infant and I can get calcium and vitamin D from foods more suited for an adult palette.
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
Highlights: Speaker Elected, Montana’s Congressmen in Spotlight
Zinke delivers the final decisive vote. And Rosendale rejects a phone call from President Trump? McCarthy elected Speaker. Here's some of the Montana specific highlights. Late Friday night Montana time, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was elected Speaker of the House after 15 rounds of voting. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01), who represents the Western District, cast the final deciding vote naming McCarthy as Speaker. Meanwhile, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02), who represents the Eastern District, continued to vote against the Republican leader.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Serial Killings?
For whatever reason, we seem to be obsessed with serial killers. Whether it's a Netflix series, a documentary, or a podcast, folks have long been intrigued with people that kill. There is something about learning about the background of the killer in question. Where did they grow up? How was...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists
When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
High Depression Rates in Montana Means We Need Meditation
1 out of every 3 people in Billings, Montana suffers with depression. That means it could be the person sitting next to you, the person talking to you, it could be you. Why I learned to meditate and why it's more important now that I live in Billings. I’ve felt...
Jeopardy Easily Angers Many Montanans with a Single Question
Jeopardy has been around since the dawn of time it seems. It actually has been around since 1964. But, save that for another trivia night at your local pub. Regardless the show has been dishing out some serious quiz questions every weeknight for much of our lives. Since Jeopardy has...
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0