WISN
Mega Millions fever in Milwaukee ahead of $1.1 billion drawing
MILWAUKEE — Excitement is mounting in Milwaukee as the Mega Millions lottery crosses $1 billion. No one has won the prize since October. Tuesday night's drawing is now the third largest in the game's history. Many people 12 News spoke to in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday said they know exactly...
WISN
John Ridley discusses No Studios' partnership with WISN
MILWAUKEE — Oscar winner John Ridley founded No Studios in hopes of providing opportunities for the arts community in Milwaukee. No Studios' partnership with WISN is helping reach that goal.
WISN
Get your cream puff order in for Valentine's Day
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair cream puff is returning for Valentine's Day with a unique twist for one weekend only, Feb. 11-14. The limited-release cream puffs are filled with the choice of silky strawberry cream or velvety cocoa cream. Only the strawberry and cocoa flavors will...
WISN
We Energies 2023 Cookie Book to feature recipes from first responders
MILWAUKEE — We Energies will honor firefighters, law enforcement, EMTs and paramedics in the 2023 Cookie Book. First responders can submit their favorite cookie recipes, either as a group or as a single baker. We Energies will put its cookies to the test and feature the best bakes in...
WISN
Proposed youth detention center in Milwaukee topic of heated debate
MILWAUKEE — A proposal to build a new youth detention center in Milwaukee was the topic of debate Tuesday at Milwaukee City Hall. A common council committee voted to rezone the proposed site. The location is near 76th Street and Clinton Avenue in District 9, which currently has no...
WISN
Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
WISN
Milwaukee to Green Bay: Amtrak corridor proposal
Seven Wisconsin cities: Green Bay, Appleton, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac sent a letter to the Federal Railyard Administration urging the government to extend Amtrak service to the North of Milwaukee. According to Amtrak, the new corridor would provide Green Bay and Fox Valley residents with increased...
WISN
Wisconsin community and WISN 12 viewers help children and families
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Bears, Cookie Monster, and Woody from Toy Story are just some of the stuffed animals and toys that will go to children at the Ronald McDonald House in Milwaukee County, thanks to the generosity of the community and WISN 12 viewers. "Not only from Wisconsin,...
WISN
Lake Geneva Ice Castles being built during 40-degree weather
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — January continues to bring above-average temperatures, making it challenging for winter activities. The Lake Geneva Ice Castles are experiencing some melting, but organizers are still preparing for opening day on Jan. 27. The ice builders are taking advantage of cold nights to make ice but...
WISN
Couples look for budget-friendly options at 'Wonderful World of Weddings'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Marital bliss will come at a price this year. The wedding industry is bouncing back after thousands of ceremonies were canceled over the past three years due to the pandemic. Couples are ready to say "I do," but their pockets are saying "I don't." "The...
WISN
Milwaukee wrestling team recalls moment bus catches fire in rural Wisconsin
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A bus carrying Milwaukee School of Engineering's wrestling team burst into flames Saturday night. The MSOE team was returning from a tournament in Itasca, Minnesota, when near Rice Lake, Wisconsin, they first heard a tire pop and then noticed a fire. "The maybe 20 seconds...
WISN
Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves
GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
WISN
Milwaukee health commissioner to resign
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson is resigning effective March 3. She submitted her resignation letter Monday to Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Please accept this letter as my resignation, effective March 3, 2023. This has been the hardest professional decision I have ever made. I know the implications for my team, you, and the city. I am also heartbroken. Leading this department and serving Milwaukee residents has been the greatest privilege and honor of my career," Johnson wrote in the letter.
WISN
Crews battle house fire on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE — A home on Milwaukee's east side was heavily damaged by a two-alarm fire Tuesday evening. Fire crews got a call around 5 p.m. for a large fire at Prospect Avenue and Belleview Place. That's northwest of Bradford Beach. Firefighters told WISN 12 News one person was hurt.
WISN
Whitewater recycling plant catches fire
WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Whitewater Fire Department is responded Sunday night to a fire at John's Disposal Services on Highway U. When officers arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames. The road is shut down from Fremont to Highway D. This content is imported from Facebook. You may...
WISN
Body camera video battle: Two families suing Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE — The Acevedo and the Adams family have one thing in common. They both lost a loved one involving Milwaukee police officers. "I want justice for my son, his kids, my family," Sharon Webb said of her son DeShaunte Adams who died in August. "All we want is...
WISN
We Energies customers receiving higher utility bills
MILWAUKEE — Some We Energies customers are receiving higher-than-expected monthly bills. "I got my bill today and when I opened it up it was over $400, $430 to be exact when it’s normally between about 160 to 180 and I was like what in the world," said Mike Eauslin from Juneau, Wisconsin.
WISN
MSOE wrestling team bus catches fire in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A bus that the Milwaukee School of Engineering was traveling on caught fire in Barron's County on Saturday. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told WISN 12 News he got the call about the bus fire on Highway 53 around 7:40 p.m. Fitzgerald said Monday that...
WISN
Suspect arrested in killing of two South Milwaukee teens
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two South Milwaukee teenagers on Dec. 29 has been arrested in Milwaukee, police said Tuesday. The teens were found dead in a car in a parking lot near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee. They...
WISN
City considering flashing red lights at every signalized intersection after 10 p.m.
MILWAUKEE — The city is considering using existing infrastructure to save lives from reckless driving. Some intersections with traffic lights already flash red in the city starting at 10:00, which requires drivers to stop and look for oncoming traffic. A recent proposal would make all Milwaukee traffic signals flash...
