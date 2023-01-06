ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Mega Millions fever in Milwaukee ahead of $1.1 billion drawing

MILWAUKEE — Excitement is mounting in Milwaukee as the Mega Millions lottery crosses $1 billion. No one has won the prize since October. Tuesday night's drawing is now the third largest in the game's history. Many people 12 News spoke to in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday said they know exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Get your cream puff order in for Valentine's Day

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair cream puff is returning for Valentine's Day with a unique twist for one weekend only, Feb. 11-14. The limited-release cream puffs are filled with the choice of silky strawberry cream or velvety cocoa cream. Only the strawberry and cocoa flavors will...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Proposed youth detention center in Milwaukee topic of heated debate

MILWAUKEE — A proposal to build a new youth detention center in Milwaukee was the topic of debate Tuesday at Milwaukee City Hall. A common council committee voted to rezone the proposed site. The location is near 76th Street and Clinton Avenue in District 9, which currently has no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee to Green Bay: Amtrak corridor proposal

Seven Wisconsin cities: Green Bay, Appleton, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac sent a letter to the Federal Railyard Administration urging the government to extend Amtrak service to the North of Milwaukee. According to Amtrak, the new corridor would provide Green Bay and Fox Valley residents with increased...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Lake Geneva Ice Castles being built during 40-degree weather

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — January continues to bring above-average temperatures, making it challenging for winter activities. The Lake Geneva Ice Castles are experiencing some melting, but organizers are still preparing for opening day on Jan. 27. The ice builders are taking advantage of cold nights to make ice but...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
WISN

Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee health commissioner to resign

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson is resigning effective March 3. She submitted her resignation letter Monday to Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Please accept this letter as my resignation, effective March 3, 2023. This has been the hardest professional decision I have ever made. I know the implications for my team, you, and the city. I am also heartbroken. Leading this department and serving Milwaukee residents has been the greatest privilege and honor of my career," Johnson wrote in the letter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Crews battle house fire on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — A home on Milwaukee's east side was heavily damaged by a two-alarm fire Tuesday evening. Fire crews got a call around 5 p.m. for a large fire at Prospect Avenue and Belleview Place. That's northwest of Bradford Beach. Firefighters told WISN 12 News one person was hurt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Whitewater recycling plant catches fire

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Whitewater Fire Department is responded Sunday night to a fire at John's Disposal Services on Highway U. When officers arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames. The road is shut down from Fremont to Highway D. This content is imported from Facebook. You may...
WHITEWATER, WI
WISN

Body camera video battle: Two families suing Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — The Acevedo and the Adams family have one thing in common. They both lost a loved one involving Milwaukee police officers. "I want justice for my son, his kids, my family," Sharon Webb said of her son DeShaunte Adams who died in August. "All we want is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

We Energies customers receiving higher utility bills

MILWAUKEE — Some We Energies customers are receiving higher-than-expected monthly bills. "I got my bill today and when I opened it up it was over $400, $430 to be exact when it’s normally between about 160 to 180 and I was like what in the world," said Mike Eauslin from Juneau, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

MSOE wrestling team bus catches fire in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A bus that the Milwaukee School of Engineering was traveling on caught fire in Barron's County on Saturday. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told WISN 12 News he got the call about the bus fire on Highway 53 around 7:40 p.m. Fitzgerald said Monday that...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Suspect arrested in killing of two South Milwaukee teens

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two South Milwaukee teenagers on Dec. 29 has been arrested in Milwaukee, police said Tuesday. The teens were found dead in a car in a parking lot near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee. They...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

