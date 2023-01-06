MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson is resigning effective March 3. She submitted her resignation letter Monday to Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Please accept this letter as my resignation, effective March 3, 2023. This has been the hardest professional decision I have ever made. I know the implications for my team, you, and the city. I am also heartbroken. Leading this department and serving Milwaukee residents has been the greatest privilege and honor of my career," Johnson wrote in the letter.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO