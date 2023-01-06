Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Virginia wide receiver commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team picked up a transfer player on Monday. Billy Kemp IV committed to the Huskers for his final year of college football. Kemp IV is a 5-foot-9 wideout, who typically plays in the slot. During his career with the Cavaliers, he had 192 catches for 1,774 yards. Kemp IV scored 8 touchdowns at Virginia.
KSNB Local4
No. 3 BDS boys basketball beats HTRS at MUDECAS Tournament
BEATRICE, Neb. (KSNB) - The MUDECAS Tournament for high school boys and girls basketball is underway in Beatrice, with 32 teams each making the trip to compete. No. 3 BDS took on sixth-seed HTRS in the B bracket of the boys tournament Tuesday. The Eagles won 58-21. Watch the embedded...
KSNB Local4
Nominations sought for Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska System president Ted Carter announced today he has initiated a national search for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor. Carter hired AGB Search, a national firm, to assist in the process. He is also inviting nominations for those who wish to serve...
KSNB Local4
In-custody investigation underway after man dies during domestic dispute call in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating after a man died while Omaha Police were responding to a domestic dispute call. Nebraska law requires a grand jury to investigate deaths that occur amid an incident involving police as “in custody” deaths regardless of whether the person had been arrested at the time they died.
KSNB Local4
Papillion man sentenced to prison for animal cruelty case
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who had hundreds of animals seized from a Papillion home was sentenced to prison Tuesday. 652 animals were taken from 57-year-old Ed Luben’s home in December of 2021, per the Nebraska Humane Society. Most were in poor health -- 70 of the animals were found dead. Two more had to be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries.
KSNB Local4
19-year-old Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment building at south 4th Street and Willow Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Someone reported hearing gunshots inside the building. Officers found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., dead...
KSNB Local4
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in custody after her child died from fentanyl. According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home on North 95th in March 2022. They found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center where...
