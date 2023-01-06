PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who had hundreds of animals seized from a Papillion home was sentenced to prison Tuesday. 652 animals were taken from 57-year-old Ed Luben’s home in December of 2021, per the Nebraska Humane Society. Most were in poor health -- 70 of the animals were found dead. Two more had to be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries.

