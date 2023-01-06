Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:16 p.m. EST
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk. WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor says an Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence. The trial of Richard “Bigo” Barnett got underway with opening statements Tuesday. Prosecutors say he had a stun gun tucked into his pants when he stormed the Capitol, invaded Pelosi's officer and posed for a photo that became one of the attack’s more well-known images. Defense attorneys have argued he didn't break any barriers or assault any police officers as he entered the Capitol and wandered into the office looking for a bathroom.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Amtrak train in South Carolina stalled for 29 hours, conductor tells riders who dial 911 they're not 'hostage'
An Amtrak train was stranded for more than 24 hours in rural South Carolina after the route from Washington, D.C. to Florida was detoured due to a freight train derailment.
Biden briefed on FAA outage, White House says no evidence of cyberattack
The White House on Wednesday said it has not seen evidence of a cyberattack being the cause of a system outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that has caused hundreds of flights to be delayed.
All U.S. Domestic Flights Paused Until 9 A.M. EST Following FAA System Failure
Americans faced travel chaos on Wednesday morning as all domestic flight departures were delayed by the FAA due to an outage in their systems. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop of all U.S. flights until 9 a.m. Eastern Time after a huge failure
FAA orders all domestic flights grounded after system outage; not a cyberattack, White House says
Update 8:30 a.m. EST Jan. 11: As of 8:30 a.m. EST, more than 3,700 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been delayed. Just over 600 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been canceled. Update 8:23 a.m. EST Jan. 11: The FAA says...
European officials to begin Lebanon graft questioning next week -minister
BEIRUT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European investigators will arrive in Lebanon on January 16 as part of a cross-border probe into alleged fraud by the Mediterranean country's central bank governor Riad Salameh, Lebanon's caretaker justice minister said on Wednesday.
What is the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM)? The system behind that chaotic outage that’s halted flights all across the U.S.
President Joe Biden had been briefed on the FAA’s system outage, and says there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
‘Beat the hell out of Putin!’ Ukrainians have come up with a new stress relieving game, KICK THE PU
The game app has been under constant attack by the Russian Federal Security Service bot farms, and its developers have been getting numerous threats and curses. NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Kick the Pu” (aka “Kick the Invader”), a brand-new stress relieving adventure game, is now available in mobile application stores from PRICERA DMCC. Players could make good use of the game, as it may help them blow off steam and release their negative emotions in a playful manner by beating up, firing a Javelin, or throwing a hand grenade at one of the world’s biggest anti-heroes and invaders.
Some flights from Spain to U.S. delayed after glitch
MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Several flights from Madrid airport to the United States were delayed on Wednesday morning, according to information released on the website of Aena (AENA.MC), which operates the airport.
