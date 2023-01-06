ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk. WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor says an Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence. The trial of Richard “Bigo” Barnett got underway with opening statements Tuesday. Prosecutors say he had a stun gun tucked into his pants when he stormed the Capitol, invaded Pelosi's officer and posed for a photo that became one of the attack’s more well-known images. Defense attorneys have argued he didn't break any barriers or assault any police officers as he entered the Capitol and wandered into the office looking for a bathroom.
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War

Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
‘Beat the hell out of Putin!’ Ukrainians have come up with a new stress relieving game, KICK THE PU

The game app has been under constant attack by the Russian Federal Security Service bot farms, and its developers have been getting numerous threats and curses. NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Kick the Pu” (aka “Kick the Invader”), a brand-new stress relieving adventure game, is now available in mobile application stores from PRICERA DMCC. Players could make good use of the game, as it may help them blow off steam and release their negative emotions in a playful manner by beating up, firing a Javelin, or throwing a hand grenade at one of the world’s biggest anti-heroes and invaders.
Some flights from Spain to U.S. delayed after glitch

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Several flights from Madrid airport to the United States were delayed on Wednesday morning, according to information released on the website of Aena (AENA.MC), which operates the airport.

