KUTV
Baby Your Baby- Nutrition Tips During Pregnancy
The popular saying is that pregnant women “eat for two,” but it’s not healthy to eat twice your usual amount of food during pregnancy. Instead of “eating for two,” think of it as eating twice as healthy. The goal is to balance getting enough nutrients to support the growth of your fetus and maintaining a healthy weight.
KUTV
Recipes to tackle healthy cooking on a budget
KUTV — As a new year begins you may feel inspired by "Veganuary" challenges and eating healthier. Chef Priyanka Naik shared her New Year's guide to healthy cooking on a budget with Kari. Priyanka Niak X TRO Tofu Shakshuka. Serves: 3. Prep Time: 15 minutes. Cook Time: 35 minutes.
