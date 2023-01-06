Read full article on original website
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
If you're in the mood for some delicious comfort food, today, I decided to make a cottage pie. Cottage pie is similar to a Shepherd's pie, but instead of using lamb, I use beef. The filling is layered with a biscuit crust, and topped with a cheesy, mashed potato topping. I use ground beef, beef bouillon, tomato paste, onions, garlic, and shredded carrots with a mixture of spices for the filling. Served alone, cottage pie is a complete meal. It's economically friendly. Plus, it's very filling and super delicious.
If you love pudding, but are looking for a new way to make it, then this super-rich chocolate pudding is perfect for you. This dish makes the perfect nightcap to dinner, but it would also be great served with lunch, or even as a snack. Chocolate chips make the pudding richer, and more decadent than your traditional pudding.
We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.
If you’re a fan of simple side dishes, then you probably love broccoli. Broccoli is fantastic when it’s nice and crispy, perfectly seasoned, and a little charred. Our usual go-to is to toss florets with plenty of olive oil and roast them at a high temperature (around 425°F is usually ideal). There is, however, another step you can take to up the crisp factor: Smash the florets!
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Chili.
I like this recipe, not only because it’s really good, but these ingredients can all be kept in your fridge or pantry for a long time until you need a quick and easy dessert. Once when my nieces and nephews were visiting, I made an assembly line for them to create these. It did include […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Cream Cheese Danish appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
A staple dish that keeps getting reinvented over and over in my kitchen. I love chicken, but only chicken thighs. There is something about the richness of the meat. Tender and so versatile. And then, to my family’s dismay, I also love the skin.
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
In the right growing conditions, a jade plant can be a family heirloom since it can live for over 100 years. That's why it's vital to position them correctly.
Taco Tuesday is just around the corner! If you are like me and watching your carb intake you have got to try this keto friendly low carb taco casserole. It's delicious, easy to make and the whole family will enjoy it. If you have some members of the family partaking in carbs, serve this over a bed of rice, those that are watching their carbs can eat as is or over cauliflower rice. Be advised, the toppings are not accounted for in the nutritional information. We just kicked things up a notch for taco Tuesday!
There really isn’t another dip like blue cheese dip. Not only can you dip vegetables (and even fruits!) in it, but it’s also a totally delicious pairing for Buffalo wings. Blue cheese dip, like many dressings, is usually made from a combination of sour cream, mayonnaise, and lots of crumbled blue cheese. From there, different spices and seasonings like garlic powder, pepper, and lemon can add flavor dimension to the dip. Know that the bluer the vein in the blue cheese, the bluer the tint the dip will take on (not that it stops me from buying the richest-colored-veined block). For me, a pinch of sugar is essential to mellow out the blue cheese just a touch.
At the start of the pandemic, sourdough bread was all the craze. I found myself in need of something to learn or do to distract myself from the stress of having a newborn baby, a rambunctious toddler, a husband suddenly working from our basement at the start of the unknowns of a global pandemic. And it was in those dark days of the start of the pandemic that my love for sourdough bread was born.
A money tree makes a fun, easy-care houseplant, and it’s a fairly fast grower if it’s in the right environment. Because of that, it’s easy to propagate that new growth into even more money trees to display in your home or give to others. How to propagate...
