Oklahoma City, OK

Motorcyclist Injured In Downtown Oklahoma City Crash

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City.

Police said the call for the crash came in at 1:53 p.m. near Northeast 5th Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

Police on scene told News 9 it all started when the motorcycle rider, whose name has not been released, took off from a traffic stop.

Oklahoma City Police said the motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The intersection has since reopened.

This is a developing story.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

