Newport News, VA

WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Abby Zwerner hailed a hero after being shot by 6-year-old student

A critically injured first-grade teacher intentionally shot by a 6-year-old student in the classroom is being hailed as a hero for warning other kids to flee to safety amidst the gunfire. Abby Zwerner, 25, was identified by FOX3 Now News as the teacher who was shot in the chest around 2 pm Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. Zwerner, of nearby Williamsburg, Va., was rushed to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries. Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez, whose own 6-year-old was also in the classroom during the shooting,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
theboxrichmond.com

6-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting Teacher At School

Shocking story out of Newport News, Virginia: A 6-year-old student is in custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School. The teacher, described as a woman in her 30s, now faces life-threatening injuries as authorities and a community searches for answers. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
yourerie

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Virginia teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old identified, in stable condition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia elementary school teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is in stable condition, authorities said on Saturday. Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said he had met with the victim and her family, whose condition was originally listed as life-threatening after she was wounded at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, WVEC-TV reported.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
wfirnews.com

ROANOKE, VA

