‘She is a hero’: Newport News Police give update on teacher shot by 6-year-old, latest on investigation
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – On Monday, the Newport News Police Department held a press conference on Friday’s shooting at Richneck Elementary School. The Newport News Police Department said they took a six-year-old boy into custody after a shooting inside a classroom at Richneck Elementary School, as we reported.
17-year-old shot, killed in Hopewell, police say
According to the Hopewell Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Oaklawn Boulevard on the night of Monday, Jan. 9.
Richneck Elementary father learned about shooting from the news
A father in Virginia says he learned about the shooting at his son's elementary school from the news
Suspect wanted after woman struck by car, taken to hospital in Norfolk: Police
On January 1, around 4:25 a.m., police said they were called to the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road for the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
Deputy faints due to fentanyl exposure at Norfolk City Jail, police investigate
A deputy fainted and was administered two doses of Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl inside the Norfolk City Jail
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
Victim identified in deadly Monday morning I-264 crash: Troopers
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes as the investigation ensues
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
Homicide leaves one man with fatal gunshot wounds: Portsmouth Police
Police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene, authorities are calling the incident a homicide
Legal expert: 6-year-old's parents could be charged after teacher shot
"You're talking about a six-year-old. You've got a very, very undeveloped mind and it's a very difficult thing for the criminal system to give any sort of accountability to a six-year-old."
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Abby Zwerner hailed a hero after being shot by 6-year-old student
A critically injured first-grade teacher intentionally shot by a 6-year-old student in the classroom is being hailed as a hero for warning other kids to flee to safety amidst the gunfire. Abby Zwerner, 25, was identified by FOX3 Now News as the teacher who was shot in the chest around 2 pm Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. Zwerner, of nearby Williamsburg, Va., was rushed to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries. Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez, whose own 6-year-old was also in the classroom during the shooting,...
6-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting Teacher At School
Shocking story out of Newport News, Virginia: A 6-year-old student is in custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School. The teacher, described as a woman in her 30s, now faces life-threatening injuries as authorities and a community searches for answers. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed a...
What Va. lawmakers, leaders are doing after school shooting involving student
Following the incident, local and state leaders were left with questions as to how something like this could happen and what can be done to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.
Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles
Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two …. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato …. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato Growers. Lake...
Virginia teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old identified, in stable condition
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia elementary school teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is in stable condition, authorities said on Saturday. Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said he had met with the victim and her family, whose condition was originally listed as life-threatening after she was wounded at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, WVEC-TV reported.
Police: Teacher shot during altercation with 6-year-old
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
Police searching for man who stole $5,000 watch from Southpark Mall jewelry store
Police said the man walked into the Jewelry Kings at 254 South Park Mall and asked to try on a $5,000 watch. Once the employee had helped him to put it on, police said the suspect backed away from the counter and left the store without paying.
Man who found missing teen’s body in Colonial Heights reacts to identification
Investigators do not believe Johnson was killed at the location where his remains were recovered. They believe the crime occurred elsewhere and his body was taken to the Colonial Heights site. They're now actively working to discern a timeline of Johnson's whereabouts between the time he was last seen on Nov. 16, 2022 and when his body was found on Dec. 21, 2022.
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
