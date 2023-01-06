ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Macy stores closing: Four more stores shuttered in latest round. Here's the list.

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Macy's Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY

Macy's has announced another round of store closures , including locations in Colorado, Maryland, Hawaii and California.

The stores, all located inside malls, will shut their doors in January. The company will also have a clearance sale that will run for 8 to 12 weeks.

The company will offer employees impacted jobs at nearby locations or severance packages, Macy's said in an emailed statement to USA TODAY.

The store previously announced closures in both 2020 and 2021 . The decision is part of the company's Polaris strategy , which was announced in February 2020 .

Macy's store closings 2021: 36 Macy's, 1 Bloomingdale's to liquidate with most closing in spring. See the list.

California Macy's store closures

  • Los Angeles: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd.

Colorado Macy's store closures

  • Fort Collins: Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Pkwy.

Maryland Macy's store closures

  • Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave.

Hawaii Macy's store closures

  • Kaneohe: Windward Center, 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.

2022 closings: Macy's is closing more stores in 2022. Will your location close? See the list.

Changes are part of a three-year growth strategy

The closures come amidst a rise in department store downsizing, including staples such as J.C. Penney and Sears .

But Macy's said that while it is closing four stores, the company has made steps to recover and grow, including opening new off-mall, smaller-format stores in 2022. The company now has eight of them.

The company also noted that it opened 42 Macy’s Backstage locations, bringing the total to more than 300 nationwide.

The company's Polaris strategy , aimed to help the company "stabilize profitability," includes:

  • Strengthening customer relationships
  • Curating quality fashion
  • Accelerating digital growth
  • Optimizing store portfolios
  • Resetting cost base

Also part of the program included upgrading an additional 100 stores in 2020, investments in merchandising strategies, technology improvements, talent and local marketing.

“We are taking the organization through significant structural change to lower costs, bring teams closer together and reduce duplicative work," said Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy's, at the time. "The changes we are making are deep and impact every area of the business, but they are necessary. I know we will come out of this transition stronger, more agile and better fit to compete in today’s retail environment."

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

Comments / 125

Maria Spradlin
4d ago

We, as folks here in America, like n need to get out for shopping!! Imagine, a life where everything is done online? How depressing life would be, but it seems its coming! With the U.K. system, so reorganized now in where one must stay in their homes, etc...well, its just a hop, skip n away for all of us. i grew up in the 60's...n life was so cool. now its a headache just to live, n see others suffer. Be well everyone.

Reply
25
guest
4d ago

They must’ve known for awhile in La Mesa the escalator has been broken,it looks like a thrift store not the Macys I remember and very sad to see the continued sinking of Americas capitalism..

Reply(14)
32
Rocksider
4d ago

I was in a Macy's last night at 7pm and it was busy as all can be. Musta been some sale night. Blew me away though when a pack of two boxer briefs were 40$. 6 pack of socks was 32$. I walked out in my holy stuff. They'll work. 🙃

Reply
12
