Georgia State

Comments / 16

MACK
4d ago

Gaetz couldn't be reached for further comment as he was attending his girlfriends high school cheerleading squad tryouts....🤔🤪

Reply(4)
16
Viva Satire!
4d ago

Semi-Fascist MAGA Republicans project their vanity andStupidity as well as their Chosen One.

Reply(1)
15
dude
4d ago

Gaetz is a putz who is killing his career. I won’t miss him.

Reply
11
