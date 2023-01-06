NAACP SLO to host MLK Celebration

The NAACP SLO is inviting the community to come together and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy on Monday, Jan. 16, otherwise known as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This event is free and will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Church in San Luis Obispo on 2021 Lawton Ave. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be screening a documentary called "The Boiling Point: Jackson's Fight for Clean Water."

During this event they will be hosting the MLK Radio Hour, featuring Dr. King's epic speech "The Other America."

Martin Luther King Jr. made a name for himself as an activist who fought against racial discrimination and injustice through peaceful civil disobedience in the 20th century.

"It’s very difficult to listen to a speech of Dr. King without having something deep within us tugged and summoned," said Chandra Mallampalli, Associate Professor of History who wrote for the Westmont Magazine .

He was also known to some as Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., an American Baptist minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta .

"His speeches move us beyond a vision for individual salvation to one of collective healing and redemption," said Mallampalli.

There will be a Q&A segment with panelists Cal Poly professor Thanayi Jackson, Rev. Stephen Vines, and Denise Yaffee, Environmental Justice Chair.

The event will be moderated by Donna Cheek of KCBX Radio.

The NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, was founded in 1909.

It is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation.

They have more than 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2 million activists.

NACCP's Mission Statement says they aim to "secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons."

For more information on the event or organization, you can go to their website or email them at naacpslocty@gmail.com .

