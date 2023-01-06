ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RJ Barrett describes his gruesome finger injury, says he still has the stitches in

By Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

RJ Barrett’s finger injury is more gruesome than imagined.

Before missing his fifth straight game with a lacerated digit, Barrett debunked the theory that he was scratched by Luka Doncic while explaining a nauseating truth.

“My own hand went into my other hand and my finger bent backward and popped out of place, which caused the laceration,” Barrett told reporters in his hometown of Toronto, where the Knicks faced the Raptors on Friday night. “So yeah, that’s what happened. It popped out. I popped it back into place. I didn’t see [bone]. I was told after it was more like tendons [that I saw]. But yeah, so I looked at my hand, it was definitely a laceration right there. So, I immediately just walked out and got it stitched up. So, I still have stitches in right now.”

Barrett said he has a re-evaluation “this coming week,” according to Newsday, which will determine whether his six stitches can be removed. He hasn’t played since the injury occurred less than two minutes into a loss in Dallas on Dec. 27, when Doncic tried to poke the ball away from the Knicks forward.

Barrett said the stitches — more so than the dislocation — are impeding his return.

“The dislocation — it’s just like any other time you dislocate a finger,” Barrett said. “It’s tough having it. But yeah, just trying to focus more on the laceration right now and when I get these stitches out.”

The Knicks have played well in Barrett’s absence, winning four straight heading into the Raptors matchup. His absence allowed for Evan Fournier’s return to the rotation, plus increased minutes for Immanuel Quickley.

Barrett, who is averaging 19.7 points and 37.1 minutes, will shake up the rotation once his finger heals.

“Whatever brings the best out of the team, that’s what we have to do,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And oftentimes, there’s difficult decisions that have to be made. So, we have good players and some players have had to sacrifice not being in the rotation and then just stay ready. Things are always changing in this league.”

In the meantime, Barrett waits. The good news is the finger laceration hasn’t affected his conditioning so he’ll be ready quickly — once the stitches are out.

“It feels weird,” Barrett said. “But yeah, just trying to do what I can, really, stay in shape the best I can. Shoot, do whatever I can. Whenever I’m cleared and feeling good, I’ll be back. The problem is, it’s a healing process, so I can’t force my body to heal. Whatever happens — like I said, I’m going back to the doctor this week, so we’ll figure it out.”

