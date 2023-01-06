Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Car left running outside Festus store stolen
Festus Police are investigating the theft of a car left unlocked and running while she went into the Festus 7-Eleven store, 1301 Veterans Blvd. (Hwy. A). The vehicle was valued at about $2,500, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the theft occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30. “We were...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested in Arnold following accident in stolen car
A 13-year-old Festus girl was turned over to juvenile authorities for allegedly driving her parents’ car without permission and hitting another vehicle in Arnold, according to Arnold Police. At about 7 a.m. Dec. 30, the teenager allegedly was driving a 2008 Ford Focus north on Jeffco Boulevard and hit...
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
3 teens in custody after Cracker Barrel shooting
Three juvenile boys are in custody after a shooting outside a St. Charles Cracker Barrel led to an intense police search in Maryland Heights.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Woman tracked down her stolen car and killed 2 in gas station shootout, police say
A St. Louis, Missouri-area woman appears to have taken matters into her own hands after her car was stolen, tracking her car down and killing two people in a shootout. Now she’s facing murder charges. Police arrested 35-year-old Demesha Coleman in connection with a shootout at a Speedie Gas...
Missouri Sheriff’s Office Wants You to Help Them by Getting Drunk
I'm not making this up and this is also not new. Believe it or not, a Missouri sheriff is requesting your assistance by coming down to their office and getting drunk. Oh, and it really will help them. I'll explain. I saw Boing Boing (one of my favorite sites) share...
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs. Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday. According to...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire training facility opens near De Soto
A new fire rescue training facility has opened on property behind the Valle Ambulance District, 12363 Hwy. 21 north of De Soto. The facility was a joint project for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, the De Soto Fire Department and the Hillsboro Fire Protection District, as well as the Valle Ambulance District, which donated the land to use for the facility.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute
Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
I-55 lane shifts happening Monday, Jan. 9
Traffic troubles could be increasing along part of I-55 beginning Monday morning. That’s when MoDOT crews are moving forward with a significant lane shift and ramp closures.
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in Ferguson Monday night. Officers with the Ferguson Police Department said the man was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Northwinds around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said evidence shows the man was shot while seated inside the car, and the subject was likely known to the gunmen.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
threeriverspublishing.com
Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
