Historic Preservation Commission Appointment
An appointment to the Chillicothe Historic Preservation Commission received City Council approval Monday. Mayor Theresa Kelly made the recommendation to the council. The appointment was approved on a vote of 5-0.
Ballot Language Approved For Chillicothe Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund Extension
The Ballot Language for the extension of the Chillicothe Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund was approved by the council in Monday’s meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented two samples for consideration. Both samples contained the same information. The first was two small paragraphs, while the second was one longer paragraph. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham provided his thoughts in the ballot language.
Chillicothe Elementary Expansion Begins
Visitors to the Chillicothe Elementary School property will notice construction has begun on the expansion of the building. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the expansion will house grades 2-5. Dr Wiebers says they are mindful of the potential for traffic problems at the sight. He says they plan to provide...
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend
One-hundred-eighty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 02:27 a.m., Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mitchell Rd. and US 36 Highway. The vehicle failed to stop for Officers. Officers did not pursue the vehicle and later discovered the vehicle had crashed on county road Liv 243. When Officers located the vehicle the driver had fled from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
One Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash on US 65, just north of Chillicothe Monday afternoon left a Laclede man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Kenneth R Rogers of Laclede was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash at about 4:40 pm, which happened as he was southbound on US 65 and stopped at a stop light. The report states a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Danielle A Morris of Chillicothe failed to stop and ran into the back of the Rogers vehicle. Morris was not injured. They were wearing safety belts.
Kansas Man Arrested On Camden Co Warrant
An Olathe, Kansas man was arrested by Troopers in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. Forty-seven-year-old Ian J Shelton was arrested for alleged speeding and on a Camden County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged peace disturbance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Crash Leaves Humphreys Woman With Serious Injuries & Arrested
A Humphreys woman was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 5 near Humphreys. The crash occurred Saturday at about 6:00 pm, as 47-year-old Lisa Arndt was westbound and ran off the right side of the roadway, her car struck an embankment and overturned,
