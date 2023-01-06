One-hundred-eighty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 02:27 a.m., Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mitchell Rd. and US 36 Highway. The vehicle failed to stop for Officers. Officers did not pursue the vehicle and later discovered the vehicle had crashed on county road Liv 243. When Officers located the vehicle the driver had fled from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO