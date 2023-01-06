A 27-year-old rural Sulphur Springs man was jailed this week for the second time in 2 weeks on a felony charge. Morgan Lane Brown was taken into custody at his County Road 4769 residence for the second time in just under 2 weeks at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Michael Chang and Aaron Chaney were notified by Sgt. Todd Evans of a felony warrant issued for Brown’s arrest on a retaliation charge. The deputies found Brown standing on his CR 4769 porch and took him into custody and transported him to the county jail Tuesday afternoon.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO