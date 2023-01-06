A two-vehicle crash on US 65, just north of Chillicothe Monday afternoon left a Laclede man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Kenneth R Rogers of Laclede was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash at about 4:40 pm, which happened as he was southbound on US 65 and stopped at a stop light. The report states a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Danielle A Morris of Chillicothe failed to stop and ran into the back of the Rogers vehicle. Morris was not injured. They were wearing safety belts.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO