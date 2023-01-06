Roosevelt High School is offering shadowing opportunities for current 8th graders from February 23rd – 27th and February 30th – March 1st. Each 8th grader will be paired with a Roosevelt student leader and will attend the first three periods of the day. Spots are limited so sign up now! To sign up, call the main office at 206-252-4810. We look forward to hosting you!

14 HOURS AGO