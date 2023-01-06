ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seattleschools.org

Kindergarten Tours

Join an in-person tour or virtual Teams event, designed to introduce new families to our Sacajawea Community!. Virtual: Tuesday, January 31st at 6:30-7:30 p.m. In-Person: Monday, February 6th at 8:30-9:30 a.m. School Day Campus Tour and Q&A. Please RSVP to Charlene Shanahan cyshanahan@seattleschools.org. Sacajawea Elementary is located at 9501 20th...
seattleschools.org

UPCOMING SCHOOL TOURS

We are excited to host several in-person tours at Stevens Elementary for prospective parents for the 23/24 school year! These tours will be mostly geared towards incoming Kindergartner families, but will have great information for all grade families as well. Families will get to meet the Principal, Mr. Donovan and the current Kindergarten, teacher Glory Wilson.
seattleschools.org

Shadowing program for incoming Freshmen

Roosevelt High School is offering shadowing opportunities for current 8th graders from February 23rd – 27th and February 30th – March 1st. Each 8th grader will be paired with a Roosevelt student leader and will attend the first three periods of the day. Spots are limited so sign up now! To sign up, call the main office at 206-252-4810. We look forward to hosting you!
seattleschools.org

New Student Enrollment

New Student Registration begins Jan. 3 for the 2023-24 school year. All registration is completed online. Have Questions? We can help. Visit us at the John Stanford Center, 2445 3rd Ave S, Seattle, 98134. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Language assistance in Spanish, Oromo, Chinese,...
seattleschools.org

Sun Dragons’ Dayette!

Upon Dr. Zisko’s absence on leave, Mr. Jaskot, former B.F. Day principal, and is now on site at B.F. Day as the substitute principal until about Spring Break in early April. His email address is scjaskot@seattleschools.org. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns. He is happy to be back home as a Sun Dragon.
