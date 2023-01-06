Read full article on original website
Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed
The convicted art fraudster husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mom Ana Walshe was spotted on camera Sunday as police checked the family home again for clues.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Skeletal remains found in Arizona desert fuel speculation they may belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson
Skeletal human remains were discovered in a desert area of Buckeye, Arizona, over the weekend, sparking speculation online they might belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson.
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Ana Walshe investigation uncovers hatchet, hacksaw found in trash facility: report
Massachusetts police find hatchet, hacksaw and trash bags with blood while investigating case of missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe, according to a new report.
Twitter lashes out at Prince Harry: ‘Bitter, delusional, paranoid, family-trashing halfwit’
Twitter did not respond well to Prince Harry's allegations that his family failed to defend his wife in multiple interviews with the American and British press.
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ grenade: 5 biggest mistakes from Duke of Sussex’s explosive new interviews
Prince Harry appeared on Britain’s ITV and CBS’ “60 Minutes." He also spoke out on “Good Morning America” and is scheduled to appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
California National Guard general fired after he allegedly made troops take his mom shopping
A commander with the California National Guard will be fired after multiple probes substantiated claims against him, including tasking subordinates with personal errands.
Mag roasted for claiming football is racist after Damar Hamlin collapse: 'Pure trash'
A Duke University professor's Scientific American opinion piece used the collapse of Damar Hamlin during an NFL game to start a conversation about "anti-Blackness" in football.
Social media video sparks rumors that Idaho students slaying suspect attended victims' memorial
Fox Nation host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace discussed the possibility that Idaho slaying suspect Bryan Kohberger attended a vigil for his four victims.
Montecito, home to Ellen DeGeneres, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ordered to evacuate due to mudslides
DeGeneres shared a video of hazardous conditions and an overflowing creek in her backyard on Instagram and was prepared to evacuate her home near Santa Barbara.
Adam Rich, 'Eight is Enough' star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for his role on the ABC show "Eight is Enough" as Nicholas Bradford, has passed away at 54. A successful child actor, Rich last appeared as himself on a show in 2003.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Dr. Dre for 'words of violence against women' after Twitter dispute
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Dre got into it Monday after the rapper filed a copyright complaint with Twitter for the lawmaker's use of his music in a post.
Biden says US can't 'wall ourselves off' as his Delaware beach house adds new barrier
President Joe Biden said that "we cannot wall ourselves off from shared problems" at a summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Tuesday.
'Rules for thee': First lady roasted online for cooking on gas stove the Biden admin is looking to ban
An old photo posted by first lady Jill Biden on Twitter showing her using a gas stove to cook has gone viral after reports the Biden administration could be banning the appliance.
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
