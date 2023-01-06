Read full article on original website
New push to help small businesses as the legislature returns
SAN ANTONIO--You probably know business owners are being taxed on the product they're selling, but did you know they're also taxed on all the materials they use?. It's called the inventory tax. Texas is one of the few states that has one, and advocates say it's time for it to...
Getting hit by a car with a fake tag could lead to insurance headaches and few answers
SAN ANTONIO—A dangerous trend in Texas is capturing the attention of police, lawmakers, and everyday drivers. Fake temporary permits and license plates are popping up on roads statewide. Our crews spotted one just last week. It appears someone took a picture of a temporary permit, printed it out, and...
Study shows more parents oppose vaccine requirements, CNY health experts respond
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new poll finds that more than a third of parents now say they oppose requiring children in public schools to get some childhood vaccines, a number which is up from 2019. Some blame the constant controversy around the COVID-19 vaccine or growing distrust of public...
Search continues for 5-year-old boy swept away by California floods
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by rapid floodwaters on Monday in California. The child, who has been identified as Kyle Doan, went missing near San Miguel. Authorities searched for the boy on Monday but had...
FL Attorney General calls out Biden administration on fentanyl crisis at Mexico border
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — With President Biden in Mexico City on Monday – Florida’s Attorney General is pushing for answers on the other crisis at the border – drugs – specifically fentanyl. In October 2022, Florida law enforcement seized enough fentanyl to kill...
Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
Texas prisoners launch hunger strike to protest harsh solitary confinement practices
Prisoners across Texas are readying themselves to send a dramatic message to prison officials and state lawmakers: We won’t eat until you address the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices. For about a year, a group of prisoners has been organizing support inside and outside prison walls to push...
Governor Abbott delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after greeting Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. According to a news release from the governor's office, the letter asked Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
