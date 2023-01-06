ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New push to help small businesses as the legislature returns

SAN ANTONIO--You probably know business owners are being taxed on the product they're selling, but did you know they're also taxed on all the materials they use?. It's called the inventory tax. Texas is one of the few states that has one, and advocates say it's time for it to...
TEXAS STATE
Search continues for 5-year-old boy swept away by California floods

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by rapid floodwaters on Monday in California. The child, who has been identified as Kyle Doan, went missing near San Miguel. Authorities searched for the boy on Monday but had...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
TEXAS STATE
Governor Abbott delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after greeting Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. According to a news release from the governor's office, the letter asked Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
TEXAS STATE

