The Associated Press

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
FOX Sports

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
France 24

Mbappé slams French football boss Le Graët for 'disrespecting' Zidane

French Football Federation President Noel Le Graët was forced to apologise on Monday for what he dubbed "clumsy remarks" about Zinedine Zidane's potential interest in coaching the France national team, with Les Bleus striker Kylian Mbappé among several who blasted his "disrespect" for the 1998 World Cup champion.
theScore

Report: Zidane rejects U.S. Soccer's approach about coaching USMNT

Zinedine Zidane turned down an approach from U.S. Soccer to take over as coach of its men's national team, sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens. The federation reportedly asked Zidane if he had any interest in replacing Gregg Berhalter on the bench. The Frenchman politely declined, according to Laurens. Berhalter's contract...
