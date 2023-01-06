The number of people giving up their UK citizenship has soared since Brexit, new figures obtained by the Independent reveal.A Freedom Of Information request shows that 868 people applied to hand over their British passports in 2021.This was a 30 per cent rise on 2020 numbers, and six times what it was a decade ago – when only around 140 people per year did so.Overall 6,507 people have applied to renounce their UK citizenship between 2011 and 2021.The reasons behind renouncing vary from person to person, according to Maryem Ahmed, head of the immigration department at specialist firm OTS...

