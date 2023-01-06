ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Washington Examiner

The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy

Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
The Independent

Brexit: Rise in Britons renouncing UK citizenship since vote to leave EU

The number of people giving up their UK citizenship has soared since Brexit, new figures obtained by the Independent reveal.A Freedom Of Information request shows that 868 people applied to hand over their British passports in 2021.This was a 30 per cent rise on 2020 numbers, and six times what it was a decade ago – when only around 140 people per year did so.Overall 6,507 people have applied to renounce their UK citizenship between 2011 and 2021.The reasons behind renouncing vary from person to person, according to Maryem Ahmed, head of the immigration department at specialist firm OTS...
The New Humanitarian

The legal battle to stem the EU’s border pushback boom

Last year, tens of thousands of asylum seekers and migrants were forced back from EU borders by European security forces. Exact numbers – or even meaningful estimates – are hard to come by because the expulsions, known as pushbacks, are often carried out secretly in remote border areas where watchdogs and rights groups have a hard time keeping track.
maritime-executive.com

Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans

Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
Reuters

Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Plans for a tougher China strategy by Germany are "guided by ideology" and reflect a Cold War mentality that could put cooperation between the world's second- and fourth-largest economies at risk, China's ambassador to Berlin was quoted saying.
US News and World Report

Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course

As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...
kalkinemedia.com

Gaza medics protest Israel controls on medical imports

Gazans drove a convoy of ambulances along the Israeli border Monday to protest import restrictions on medical equipment, which the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave warned puts patients at risk. Israel bans the transfer of goods to Gaza which it deems could be used for military purposes, as part...
Reuters

Venezuela opposition removes interim President Guaido

CARACAS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition national assembly voted on Friday to remove interim President Juan Guaido, dissolve his government and appoint a commission to govern the country's foreign assets, as lawmakers seek a united front ahead of elections slated for 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

EU leaders condemn 'assault' on Brazil's Congress

EU leaders condemned supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, as hundreds of them stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on Sunday. "My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter. "Full support for President...
kalkinemedia.com

Pakistan risks 'extraordinary misery' without flood recovery help: UN

The international community must help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods and boost climate resilience, or the country will be locked in misery, the head of the UN development agency told AFP. Pakistan is still reeling from the unprecedented monsoon floods unleashed last August which killed more than 1,700...
msn.com

Sweden Signals All Turkish Demands for NATO Entry Cannot Be Met

(Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. Most Read from Bloomberg. While Turkey has confirmed...
kalkinemedia.com

Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers

Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. "The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.
kalkinemedia.com

Pakistan says has pledges of over $9 bn for flood recovery

Pakistan said Monday it had received pledges of more than $9 billion at an international conference seeking support for its recovery from last year's devastating floods -- a billion more than requested. "The message from the world is clear: the world will stand by those who go through any natural...

Comments / 0

Community Policy