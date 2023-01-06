ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

SHERIFF: 1 of 2 escaped Mississippi inmates who reportedly left stolen van in Wood County arrested after string of violent crimes, chase

One of two of the inmates who escaped custody in Mississippi before reportedly leaving their stolen van in the East Texas area has been arrested. According to Dallas County judicial records, Tyler Payne, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Payne was arrested following a "string of violent crimes and a pursuit in Frisco."
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Charged With Attacking Boyfriend With Hatchet

Tyler officials arrested an East Texas woman for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. They are accusing 20-year-old Emma Grace Hill of Tyler of hitting her boyfriend with a hatchet after he accused her of cheating on him and kicked her out of his home. Hill’s bond is $250,000. They treated the victim at the scene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home

“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Smith County Jail to offer training within own facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help fight a deficit of detention officers, the Smith County Jail will soon train some jailers in their own facility. In a special meeting Monday, the Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved reclassifying a jailer position to that of jail lieutenant. It’s a move that will allow jail leaders to offer state-mandated training within their own facility. Sheriff Larry Smith said the training is mandated by the state within a jailer’s first year on the job.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
ORE CITY, TX
ktbb.com

Three killed in Wood County wreck

WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 6 – Jan. 10

Deputies charged Michael Dwayne Abrams II, 33, of Flint, with sexual assault child. Abrams was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $1 million bond. Deputies charged Dawaylon Patterell Ford, 20, of Tyler, with fail to identify, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and resist arrest search or transport. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $30,250.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Two Officer-Involved Fatal Shootings Identified

KETK / FOX51 News

Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cash Found At Super One

Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KLTV

3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday. According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County. The report said a...
ALBA, TX

