Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
kalkinemedia.com
China suspends visas for Japanese citizens: Tokyo embassy
China will "suspend the issuance" of visas to Japanese citizens from Tuesday, its embassy in Tokyo said, in an apparent response to Japan's restrictions on Chinese travellers over a surge in Covid cases. Beijing earlier on Tuesday suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans in a similar tit-for-tat reaction to...
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine presses Germany for tanks as minister visits
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday said Germany's refusal to send his country battle tanks was costing lives as Berlin's top diplomat vowed further support during a surprise visit. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's unannounced trip came just days after Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to provide to Ukraine Marder...
kalkinemedia.com
NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend itself
NATO and the EU vowed Tuesday to bolster their backing for Ukraine to fight off Russia's invasion and ramp up cooperation between Europe and the US-led alliance. Longstanding designs by NATO and EU to forge greater cooperation have gained impetus from the West's support of Ukraine. "We must continue to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
kalkinemedia.com
Colombia VP says assassination bid foiled
Colombia Vice President Francia Marquez on Tuesday claimed her security detail had foiled an assassination attempt close to her home. Marquez, the first black vice president in the South American country, said on Twitter that her security had carried out "the deactivation and destruction of a high-capacity explosive device" in the road leading to her family home in Colombia's southwest.
kalkinemedia.com
Twelve dead in Peru clashes between protesters and security forces: ombudsman
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said. The violence took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP. The office gave an earlier death toll of nine.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran protester executions 'state-sanctioned killing': UN
Iran is weaponising the death penalty to frighten the public and crush dissent, and its execution of protesters without due process amounts to state-sanctioned killing, the UN said on Tuesday. Tehran has executed four people in connection with nearly four months of demonstrations in the country, with two more executions...
kalkinemedia.com
NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat
NATO and the EU are seeking to ramp up cooperation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European security order, a joint declaration seen by AFP on Monday said. The two Brussels-based organisations have been looking to improve coordination for years, despite fears in some quarters that efforts to bolster the EU's role in defence could undermine the US-led alliance.
kalkinemedia.com
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Denmark will summon Iran's ambassador to express its "outrage" after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday. Iran's envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry "to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that...
kalkinemedia.com
UK space chiefs vows to try again after failed rocket launch
Space sector bosses on Tuesday said they were disappointed by the failure of the country's historic first attempt to launch satellites from UK soil but pledged to investigate and try again. The failure of the mission late on Monday is a blow to the UK's fledgling space sector. Had it...
kalkinemedia.com
Egypt inflation hits 21.9 percent: statistics agency
Inflation in Egypt hit 21.9 percent in December, official figures showed Tuesday, amid hopes an International Monetary Fund loan will help ease a grinding economic crisis. "Annual headline inflation registered 21.9 percent for the month of December 2022," a statement from Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) said.
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers
Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. "The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.
kalkinemedia.com
Gambia honours pro-democracy activist killed in custody
Thousands of people turned out in the Gambian capital on Tuesday for the official funeral of a pro-democracy activist who died in custody in 2016 following protests against former dictator Yahya Jammeh. Mourners lined the streets of Banjul as police passed by carrying the flag-draped coffin of Solo Sandeng, in...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran sentences three more to death over Amini protests
Iran has sentenced to death three more people accused of killing members of the security forces during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said Monday. The Islamic republic has been rocked by civil unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12 years for 'spying'
Iran has sentenced Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele to more than 12 years behind bars for "espionage" as well ordering him to be subjected to 74 lashes, the judiciary said Tuesday. Vandecasteele, 41, was handed multiple sentences totalling 40 years on a range of charges, but with the sentences to...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden to visit Canada in March: White House
US President Joe Biden will travel to Canada in March for his first visit to the northern neighbor since taking office, the White House announced Tuesday. At talks on the sidelines of a North American leaders' summit in Mexico City, Biden told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he "looks forward to traveling to Canada in March of this year," a statement said.
kalkinemedia.com
Twelve dead in latest Peru clashes
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as protesters trying to storm an airport clashed with security forces in the latest violent spasm of a month-old political crisis. This new chapter of bloodshed took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP.
kalkinemedia.com
Vatican opens probe into teen missing for 40 years
The Vatican announced on Tuesday it was opening an inquiry into the disappearance of a teenager 40 years ago, a case which has sparked countless theories and a hit TV series. Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class in Rome on June 22, 1983.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran announces 40-year jail term for Belgian on spying charges - Tasnim
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday announced it had imposed a 40 year-sentence on a detained Belgian national, who will also receive 74 lashes, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. The Belgian, Olivier Vandecasteele, was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he denied.
