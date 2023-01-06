ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Prince Harry Claims To Have Killed 25 People In Afghanistan, Prompting Safety Fears

By Kate Nicholson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9jMy_0k63yq1200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bx8fd_0k63yq1200

Prince Harry has claimed to have killed 25 enemy fighters while serving in the U.K. forces in Afghanistan, prompting fears for his safety.

This is just one of a myriad of revelations from the royal’s new memoir “ Spare .”

Harry also claims he and his brother Prince William were in a physical altercation , reveals he took cocaine when he was younger, and that he didn’t want his father to marry Camilla , the current Queen Consort.

But this is the first time Harry has spoken in such detail about his involvement in the Afghanistan war.

According to a BBC account , Harry reportedly wrote: “It wasn’t a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed.

“When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Harry served as a forward air controller calling for strikes during his first tour, before flying Apache helicopters during his second tour. The royal said he was able to count how many “enemy combatants” he had killed “in the era of Apaches and laptops,” even though it’s not normally a detail soldiers are able to work out. He ended his 10 year military career in 2015.

Colonel Richard Kemp, who served as a British Army officer until 2006, told broadcasters on Friday that he didn’t support Harry’s decision to talk about this part of his life in Afghanistan .

He told BBC Breakfast that the Duke’s claims misrepresented the culture within the forces, saying: “I think he’s wrong when he says in his book that insurgents were seen just as being virtually unhuman, subhuman perhaps, just as chess pieces to be knocked out.

“That’s not the case at all. And it’s not the way the British Army trains people as he claims.

“I think that sort of comment that doesn’t reflect reality is misleading and potentially valuable to those people who wish the British forces and British government harm, so I think it was an error of judgement.”

Kemp did say Harry should be “proud” of his kill number as it would have been “effective” for the military campaign – but he also expressed worry about what this could mean for the duke’s security now.

Kemp warned that those who sympathize with the Taliban may now be “provoked to attempt revenge.”

“It inflames old feelings of revenge that might have been forgotten about...no doubt about it there are people in the world today who already would have seen this and will be thinking about getting him back.”

Harry’s security has long been a worry for the Sussexes since they left the Firm, although they have since started paying for their own.

The duke has been in a dispute with the Home Office over their refusal to pay for full police protection for him, and in 2022, his barrister said Harry “does not feel safe” when he is in the UK.

Colonel Kemp is not the only one to express concern over Harry’s revelation.

Lord Darroch, the former national security adviser, told Sky News he would not have advised the Duke of Sussex to reveal “the kind of detail” Harry includes in his memoir.

“Personally if I’d been advising the prince I would have advised against the kind of detail that he goes into there but it’s out there now. I believe it was a just war and therefore what he has written about how he justified to himself what he was doing, I understand and appreciate that but in terms of the detail, I personally wouldn’t have gone there but it’s done now.”

Indeed, Harry’s comments have triggered a response from the Taliban too – the militant group seized power back in August 2021.

Senior Taliban leader, Afghanistan’s interior minister, Anas Haqqani tweeted: “Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return.

“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes.”

Tory MP Adam Holloway who fought in Iraq for the UK wrote in the Spectator that many soldiers did not think it was appropriate to share their kill count.

“It’s not about macho codes. It’s about decency and respect for the lives you have taken.”

Comments / 5

Diana Cline
2d ago

For 3 years Prince William was a rescue pilot and flew 156 missions. Then he flew an Air Ambulance for a private company for 2 years trying to save people. So Harry thinks bragging how many he killed trumps that?

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry comes under fire for placing Princess Charlotte in the middle of Meghan and Princess Kate wedding drama

Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.
New York Post

Harry gloats about outranking William in military, says he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry gloated about outranking his older brother, Prince William, in the military in his new memoir, in which he also admitted killing 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. “For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir,” Harry, 38, proudly recalls of his 2006 graduation from Royal Sandhurst Military Academy in a translated excerpt from the leaked Spanish version of “Spare,” which debuts on Jan. 10. Referring to the press’s habit of calling him the “spare” to Prince William, 40, the “heir” — a mocking title allegedly bestowed on him at birth by his father, now King Charles III — Harry...
The Independent

Taliban taunts ‘big mouth loser’ Prince Harry after he claims to have killed 25 in Afghanistan

The Taliban have criticised Prince Harry after he said he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he writes.The comments have been met with widespread criticism from members of the British military, with some warning that the duke has risked his...
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
New York Post

Prince Harry ‘begged’ dad King Charles not to marry Camilla as he feared she’d be an ‘evil’ stepmom: memoir

Prince Harry has admitted he “begged” dad King Charles III not to marry Queen Consort Camilla — fearing she’d become his “evil” stepmom. Despite claiming for years that he is the only royal getting bullied, Harry cruelly let rip about his mother-in-law in his explosive memoir, “Spare” — even comparing the first time he met her to trying to avoid the pain of an injection, according to a copy obtained by The Sun. He wrote that he told himself at that meeting, “This is nothing. Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.” “I remember wondering … if she would be cruel...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Says He Believed Mom Princess Diana Faked Her Death To Escape Press

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Prince Harry opened up about how he dealt with his mother, Princess Diana’s, tragic death over two decades ago. In his new memoir Spare, the 38-year-old activist, who was only 12 at the time of his mother’s fatal car crash, revealed that he believed Diana had faked her own death to escape her troubled life, according to excerpts obtained by Page Six. The Duke of Sussex said he came up with the theory moments after he received the horrifying news of her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he was visiting with his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, per the outlet.
The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
The Independent

‘I do not want to be a single dad’: Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan

Prince Harry has explained his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK and relocate overseas in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The Duke of Sussex’s conversation with the British presenter was broadcast on Sunday (8 January), two days before the release of his memoir Spare. The interview began with Harry narrating an excerpt from his book, recounting the night his father Charles, then-Prince of Wales, told him his mother Diana had died. Harry then told Bradby that he “took myself back to that moment” so he could remember details from that night, when he was 12...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry to be ‘put on trial’ over Taliban killings claim

Protesters in Afghanistan have demanded Prince Harry be “put on trial” after he claimed to have killed 25 people in the south Asian country while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex claims in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he killed Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-13.He likened the killings to “chess pieces removed from the board” and claimed those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,”...
Architectural Digest

Prince Harry’s New Memoir Reveals Queen Camilla Took Over His Clarence House Bedroom

It will come as a surprise to no one that Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, dishes its fair share of royal family drama throughout its 416 pages. One tidbit in particular plainly illustrates the royal’s somewhat tumultuous relationship with his stepmother. According to Page Six, the soon-to-be-released book alleges that Camilla, who became the Queen Consort when Charles took the crown this year, turned Harry’s bedroom at Clarence House into her personal dressing room when he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” Harry wrote of the incident.
HuffPost

HuffPost

249K+
Followers
14K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy