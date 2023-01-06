Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
SOFTSWISS Expands Aggregator Library with Live Solutions
The partnership will bring a number of Live Solutions’ products featured in its Casino Floor Live portfolio to the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and distribute it across the latter’s content hub. SOFTSWISS Boosts Live Solutions Exposure. With more than 13,000 games by 180 providers under its belt, the SOFTSWISS...
gamblingnews.com
Spotlight Sports Group Upgrades Its Superfeed Engine
This will result in the delivery of more content in new and existing markets and across more sports events and leagues. Spotlight has essentially doubled the volume of betting prompts received for each game, citing a growing demand from consumers keen to experience even more worthwhile and in-depth market options and content.
gamblingnews.com
Relax Realizes Ambition to Enter Greek iGaming Market
The company, which is known for both its in-house development capabilities and its robust aggregation platform, has obtained a license from the Hellenic Gaming Commission to move into the market. Market Entry That Has Been Long in the Making. Relax Gaming has been interested in expanding in the country for...
gamblingnews.com
Livespins Makes Massive Expanding Move with EveryMatrix
The company, which is focused on bringing streamers and casino players, and audiences, closer together has revealed a new content partnership with content aggregator EveryMatrix. Livespins and EveryMatrix Ready to Bring More Engagement to Slot Players. The distribution deal will enable both companies to benefit from their reach, diverse content...
gamblingnews.com
Continent 8 Adds Two New Regional Sales Directors
Continent 8 Technologies, a provider of managed hosting, connectivity, cloud and security solutions, has reinforced its commercial team with two new regional sales directors. The ones joining the company are Randy J. Alessio and Nigel Renouf, both of whom have significant experience in the finance field. Alessio and Renouf Join...
gamblingnews.com
Everi Holdings to Provide Its AML Solution to the BCLC
Provider of casino gaming products and player loyalty solutions Everi Holdings announced it has signed a new agreement with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to extend their partnership into anti-money laundering (AML). ‘Adapting to Customer Needs’. Under the new arrangement, Everi Holdings will provide the BCLC with its Everi...
gamblingnews.com
Spinomenal Secures License from Greek Gambling Regulator
On Monday, the company revealed it secured the necessary approval for the market in Greece. By securing a license in the country, Spinomenal can now introduce its content to operators and customers. The achievement comes after the gambling regulator in the country, the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC), granted the iGaming content provider with a license. The Manufacturer A1 Suitability license from the HGC clears the path for Spinomenal’s growth in the country, enabling the company to deliver its leading games.
gamblingnews.com
Fans United’s Tech to Power Fan Engagement for Sportal365
Sports content management system (CMS) Sportal365 announced an agreement for the integration with fan management and gamification platform, Fans United, last week. The new commercial partnership and integration with Fans United will allow users at Sportal365 access to content from the fan management platform directly from the CMS platform and create games for use in their posts by utilizing Fans United’s API-based technology.
Benzinga
China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV
Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
Optii Solutions to Attend RMS Recharge 2023 in Manchester
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it will be attending RMS Recharge in Manchester, UK on January 18th at Native Manchester. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005202/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
gamblingnews.com
Twenty-Nine Palms Casinos to Benefit from Light & Wonder Technology
On Friday, Light & Wonder announced it has taken its collaboration with the federally recognized Native American tribe from Southern California to a new level. Light & Wonder Extends Deal with Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Extending its collaboration with the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, Light &...
gamblingnews.com
NeoGames and Pollard Banknote Strengthened NPI Joint Venture
Provider of iLottery and iGaming solutions NeoGames announced a new joint venture operating agreement with Pollard Banknote related to their NeoPollard Interactive (NPI), and an amendment of a previous joint venture agreement between the parties in Michigan. Deepening NPI’s Collaboration. The new joint venture agreements signed between NeoGames and...
gamblingnews.com
Bet365 Expands in Pennsylvania after New CDI Partnership
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with bet365. The UK-based operator will use CDI’s wholly-owned subsidiary Presque Isle Downs & Casino to launch in Pennsylvania after the necessary regulatory approvals. This mutually beneficial deal will allow CDI to focus on its primary horseracing mobile wagering business.
gamblingnews.com
Lowen Play Received Online Casino License in Germany
German arcade gaming group Lowen Play digital GmbH became one of the few local operators to obtain a license from the Saxony-Anhalt State Administration Office to operate virtual slot machines. Lowen Play Online. The permission issued by the national gambling regulator in Germany allowed Lowen Play to offer its customers...
gamblingnews.com
Popiplay to Showcase Titles via First Look Games’ Solution
The leading developer of content for the online gambling industry said Monday it inked a new partnership with First Look Games, a company that specializes in connecting game studios with iGaming operators and affiliates. First Look Games and Popiplay Ink New Partnership. Under the terms of the new collaboration, Popiplay...
gamblingnews.com
BetJACK Joins IBIA as Its Latest Member
JACK Entertainment, the company behind the fresh sports betting brand betJACK, has joined the ranks of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), an organization protecting the integrity of sports betting from fraud. BetJACK Is Committed to Fraud-Free Sports Betting. BetJACK, which operates sports betting in Ohio’s land-based and online sector,...
gamblingnews.com
CES 2023 Visitation Soars Exceeding 115K Attendees
Famous as one the most influential tech event in the world, CES 2023 started January 5 and ran through January 8, 2023. The event enjoyed an increase in visitation, as it gathered more than 115,000 industry experts, data released by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the owner and producer of the event, revealed.
Fortune
Under-fire crypto founder Barry Silbert fishes for sympathy in row with Winklevoss twin after ‘most difficult year of my life’
Instead of the heady days of the Fed-induced asset bubble, times have been personally and professionally tough for the owner of crypto lender Genesis.
gamblingnews.com
Catena Media Names Carnegie Investment Bank AB as Financial Advisor
The group that offers securities brokerage, investment banking, and private banking services will pay attention to all options regarding strategic transactions and public tender offers that the group has received. While Catena Media has not yet received a firm bid for its business or assets, the affiliate did agree to sell AskGamblers to the Gaming Innovation Group in exchange for €45 million ($48.3 million) in December 2022.
gamblingnews.com
JP Morgan Reevaluates Q1 Expectations for Macau’s Gaming Sector
The global leader in financial services, JP Morgan, reevaluated the expectations for Macau’s gaming operators for the first quarter of 2023, a report released by IAG reveals. Operators in Macau Expected to Start Economic Recovery This Year. DS Kim, an analyst for JP Morgan, explained that the company anticipates...
Comments / 0