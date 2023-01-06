On Monday, the company revealed it secured the necessary approval for the market in Greece. By securing a license in the country, Spinomenal can now introduce its content to operators and customers. The achievement comes after the gambling regulator in the country, the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC), granted the iGaming content provider with a license. The Manufacturer A1 Suitability license from the HGC clears the path for Spinomenal’s growth in the country, enabling the company to deliver its leading games.

1 DAY AGO