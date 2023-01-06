MURRAY – Two Murray men are facing drug charges after a weekend traffic stop by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Deputy Nicholas Hopkins conducted a stop for a traffic offense Saturday on a vehicle driven by Anthony Clinton, 51, of Murray, and also occupied by a passenger, Daryl Eldridge, 49, of Murray. A handgun was located in the vehicle, and both were found to be convicted felons. CCSO said methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle belonging to Eldridge, and Clinton had additional meth on his person. Both were lodged at the Calloway County Jail.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO