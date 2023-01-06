Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes, Rogers say 2023 looking bright for community
MURRAY – During the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Community breakfast Tuesday, local leaders highlighted 2022 accomplishments and looked toward the future. The event was part of the chamber’s monthly Business@Breakfast series, and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes started by looking back at November’s...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame
A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
Murray Ledger & Times
Littleton exhibit to be featured at MAG
MURRAY – The MAG Community Art Center announces its upcoming exhibit “Undaunted: Hand Formed Pottery and Paintings” by local artist Mary Jane Littleton. The exhibit will run Jan. 11 to Feb. 18, with the opening reception to be held Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1-3 p.m. At the...
whvoradio.com
Two Charged With Bringing Drugs Into The Jail
A man and woman were charged after they reportedly tried to exchange drugs inside the jail Friday. According to the Christian County Jail, 35-year-old Rebecca Miller of Crofton slid an item under one of the jail doors while attempting to give suspected meth to 34-year-old Shawn D. Gilkey, Hopkinsville, who is currently incarcerated.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Middle wrestlers finish strong second in Henderson event
HENDERSON — On Saturday, the Calloway County middle school wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Henderson County Middle School Invitational. The Lakers were excited for a large and challenging tournament, facing down competition from 10 other schools. With over 140 wrestlers present at the tournament, the Lakers prepared themselves for a long day.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
Murray Ledger & Times
Faulkner discusses election improvement proposals from Secretary Adams
MURRAY – Speaking to a state legislative committee last week, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams proposed several changes to election law to increase the number of voting locations and improve the recount process. Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she agrees with some of Adams’ ideas, especially the idea of creating more voting centers to try to decrease the long lines experienced locally last November.
YAHOO!
Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment
One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers 0-College extended For remainder of WBB season
MURRAY — For the remainder of the 2022-23 season, all Murray State women’s basketball games will be free of charge for all children aged 0 to College. After the success of the promotion over the holiday break, the initiative has been extended to include the remaining eight Missouri Valley Conference home games this season. Kids aged 0-College can attend the remaining games with no additional ticket needed.
radionwtn.com
Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation
HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
whopam.com
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray teen dies in collision near Mayfield
MAYFIELD – A 17-year-old Murray girl died in a single-vehicle collision last Wednesday in Graves County, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. GCSO said deputies were dispatched at approximately 9:25 p.m. to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single-vehicle collision. The accident occurred approximately four miles east of Mayfield.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray men face drug, handgun charges
MURRAY – Two Murray men are facing drug charges after a weekend traffic stop by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Deputy Nicholas Hopkins conducted a stop for a traffic offense Saturday on a vehicle driven by Anthony Clinton, 51, of Murray, and also occupied by a passenger, Daryl Eldridge, 49, of Murray. A handgun was located in the vehicle, and both were found to be convicted felons. CCSO said methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle belonging to Eldridge, and Clinton had additional meth on his person. Both were lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers get knockout win over Cairo
MURRAY — Behind a red-hot shooting effort from the floor and a solid defensive performance, the Murray High Tigers throttled Cairo (Ill.), 83-38, Saturday afternoon at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Twelve out of the 14 Tigers that played put the ball in the basket and a clearly outmatched Pilot team struggled to keep pace throughout the whole game.
Murray Ledger & Times
CCSO charges 4 in drug trafficking investigation
MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals last week on drug-related charges, with three locals being charged with trafficking. CCSO said the arrests were made Friday after deputies concluded an ongoing drug investigation. All four individuals arrested were lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Murray Ledger & Times
Drake bombs way to must win over Racer men
DES MOINES, Iowa — It was this simple ... Murray State’s men’s basketball team was in the wrong place at the wrong time Saturday afternoon. Opponent Drake entered this season as the prohibitive favorite in the rugged Missouri Valley Conference. As they entered Saturday’s game with the Racers, though, the Bulldogs faced falling behind first-place Indiana State by four games.
Murray Ledger & Times
Warrant for 1 yields 2 arrests
CALLOWAY COUNTY – A second individual was arrested last week while a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy was serving a warrant on another individual. CCSO said that while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Justin Barnett for violation of an EPO, CCSO Deputy Nicholas Hopkins interviewed Ladon Mohler, who was in the company of Barnett. Through the course of his investigation, Hopkins found Mohler to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Both subjects were arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Comments / 5