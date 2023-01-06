Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Gaming Corps Extends Content Reach via GiG Partnership
The new partnership, announced Monday, sees Gaming Corps expand its distribution network by joining forces with GiG. As a result, leading titles from the company including Tikiz N Juice, Coin Miner, Penalty Champion, Stormy Witch, Cat Ching, and Skyliner among other popular titles will reach new audiences and markets. GiG...
Relax Gaming Releases Grim the Splitter Dream Drop
The company revealed Wednesday it launched its newest title Grim the Splitter Dream Drop. The new game features a mysterious atmosphere combined with innovative and rewarding features for online players. Grim the Splitter Dream Drop Metrics Overview. Reels: 5. Rows: 3. Paylines: 25. RTP: 94%. Hit Freq: 20.02. Max Win:...
Twenty-Nine Palms Casinos to Benefit from Light & Wonder Technology
On Friday, Light & Wonder announced it has taken its collaboration with the federally recognized Native American tribe from Southern California to a new level. Light & Wonder Extends Deal with Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Extending its collaboration with the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, Light &...
Popiplay to Showcase Titles via First Look Games’ Solution
The leading developer of content for the online gambling industry said Monday it inked a new partnership with First Look Games, a company that specializes in connecting game studios with iGaming operators and affiliates. First Look Games and Popiplay Ink New Partnership. Under the terms of the new collaboration, Popiplay...
Pragmatic Play Expands Swiss Footprint with Grand Casino Bern
The supplier has signed a fresh partnership with Swiss operator Grand Casino Bern and will focus on providing the company’s interactive brand with a string of innovative games from its own portfolio and across the slot and live casino segment. Pragmatic Play Integrates Gaming Offer with 7melons.ch. Pragmatic Play...
Wazdan Introduces a Fresh Power of Sun Series with First Svarog Release
The fiery release introduces the first character of the pantheon, Svarog, the Slavic God of Fire. Players can expect an impressive selection of innovative game features and state-of-the-art mechanics known that have passed all field tests with flying colors. Power of Sun: Svarog Metrics Overview. Reels: 5. Rows: 3. Paylines:...
UK’s Lottery-Next Operator Allwyn Appoints Kerry Parkin
Global lottery group Allwyn continued with its preparations to assume management of the UK National Lottery by expanding its senior team with the appointment of Kerry Parkin as Global Communications Director. Becoming Part of Allwyn’s Extraordinary Story. Parkin announced her new role via LinkedIn, excited to join Allwyn and...
Lowen Play Received Online Casino License in Germany
German arcade gaming group Lowen Play digital GmbH became one of the few local operators to obtain a license from the Saxony-Anhalt State Administration Office to operate virtual slot machines. Lowen Play Online. The permission issued by the national gambling regulator in Germany allowed Lowen Play to offer its customers...
Twain Sport to Now Power STS with T-basket Hybrid Product
The partnership is part of Twain Sport, which is a new live sport vertical created by Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, to expand in the Central and Eastern European markets. STS also stands to benefit from the opportunity, as it is now able to integrate hybrid sports products into its portfolio, all of which are linked to a high level of player engagement and overall positive sentiment.
Real Dealer Introduces Second Blackjack Addition to Portfolio
The new release is hosted by Olivia, a private dealer based in the Monaco casino circuit, who will bring you some of the most memorable Random Number Generator Live Casino experiences. Real Dealer Studios Continues to Deliver on Cinematic Excellence. Real Dealer Studios has developed a unique gaming technology that...
Fortnite Esports Returns In 2023 - Where and When to Watch
Fortnite Esports was quiet during the pandemic, but is back in a big way. Epic Games has announced the FNCS Majors and Global Championship in 2023.
