Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
New Campaign in Kentucky Calls for Regulation of Skill Games
The campaign was launched by the Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition (KY MAC), an organization that represents the interests of small businesses such as bars, clubs, lodges and restaurants in the state. KY MAC Calls for Additional Regulation of Skill Games. Currently, KY MAC represents more than 250 businesses that...
gamblingnews.com
Texas Considers Bill to Legalize Limited Casino Gambling and Sports Betting
The new bill would generate the necessary framework for building the Texas Gaming Commission. The new body would be responsible for supervising legalized gambling in the state that continues to celebrate its “Wild West” roots. What Would the Bill Include?. Originally, the amendment was pre-filed by state senator...
gamblingnews.com
Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games
Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
whvoradio.com
Area Legislators Weigh In On House Bill 1
In the late hours of last Thursday, Kentucky’s House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed its heavily-argued House Bill 1 by a 79-to-19 count, which reduced the Commonwealth’s income tax from 5% to 4.5% — with hopes of eventually zeroing the fiscal funnel. For many of the state’s Democrats,...
southarkansassun.com
Kentucky To Save Up To $522 Once House Bill 1 Gets Approved
Residents of Kentucky can save up to $522 once the House Bill 1 gets approved. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the bill to decrease the state’s income tax rate to 4%. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the House Bill 1 which intends to decrease the state’s income...
Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters
FRANKFORT, Ky. – In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky. A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the Kentucky Registry […] The post Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
gamblingnews.com
Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda
The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
gamblingnews.com
North Dakota May Legalize Sports Betting Outside of Tribal Lands
The Bismarck Tribune reported that House Concurrent Resolution 3002 was submitted for hearing to the House Judiciary Committee by Fargo representative Greg Stemen. The resolution proposes an amendment to the North Dakota constitution allowing for sports betting to be offered across the state and to be regulated and licensed by it.
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
LGE-KU customers will need to pay utility bills online by end of 2024; Here's why
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities, the commonwealth's primary gas and electric provider, will be closing all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next few years. All locations will be closed by the end of 2024, including the LG&E walk-in center on West...
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
hot96.com
Former Kentucky Governor Misses Deadline
The deadline to file candidacy for Kentucky Governor has now passed, and the slate is set. Twelve Republicans have filed intent to face off with Governor Andy Beshear in the 2024 general election. Interestingly absent from the slate is former governor Matt Bevin. He had hinted on Twitter that he...
whopam.com
Local legislators discuss bill to reduce income tax
The Kentucky House approved legislation during the first week of the General Assembly session to reduce the state income tax by a half-point in January of next year to an even 4 percent and local lawmakers are on-board with eventually getting the state to zero income tax. Representative Myron Dossett...
fox56news.com
Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
Comments / 3