wpxz1041fm.com
PARKER MAN DIES IN PAINT TOWNSHIP VEHICLE CRASH
A 19 year old man from Parker was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township yesterday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion say the crash occurred around quarter until 7 a.m. when Jerry Fair pulled out of a parking lot and onto route 66 in front of a tractor trailer that was traveling north. The International Harvester impacted Fair’s Subaru on the driver’s side, leading to the fatality.
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
wpxz1041fm.com
MORE INFORMATION RELEASED ON FATAL I-80 CRASH
State Police released more information about the fatal accident on Christmas Eve in the Township and County of Clarion. Around 7 in the morning, a commercial truck was previously disabled near mile marker 64 on I-80 and sat jack knifed in the westbound lane. Another tractor trailer was traveling west and could not avoid the sitting truck and hit the driver’s side.
19-year-old killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
explore venango
Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Prior Centre County resident sentenced to prison for fatal Clearfield County crash
The October 2021 crash along U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield County killed a 74-year-old grandmother from Ohio.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Indiana County Man Killed After Vehicle Rammed From Behind on Route 422
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Indiana County man was killed after his vehicle was rammed from behind on Route 422 early Saturday morning. According to Indiana-based State Police, this crash took place around 1:02 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Route 422 (Ben Franklin Highway), in Pine Township, Indiana County.
9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Summerville Woman Scammed Out of $20K Over Course of Two Months
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a local woman was reportedly scammed out of approximately $20,000 over the course of two months. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a theft around 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.
wtae.com
28-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 28-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County. The crash happened a little after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 8 in Irwin Township. Investigators said Cody Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, was traveling in the southbound lane when, for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Embankment on I-80 in Clarion Township
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:47 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 west, near mile marker 64.2, in Clarion Township. Police...
wccsradio.com
PHONE SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a phone scam that took place on Thursday. Officers say the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Street. They say a man impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a phone call regarding counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Driver Injured After Losing Control of Pickup Truck
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen driver was injured after he lost control of a pickup truck along Interstate 80 on Saturday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 west, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli's car crash a minor incident?
It does not matter if a public official’s incident is a fender bender or a four-car collision. What can make it a big deal is how it is handled. Just like with information requests and properly conducted meetings, the difference between doing it right and doing it wrong is doing it openly.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Identify Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details on Two Passengers Injured in Crash on I-80 in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) State Police in DuBois released the details of a crash that occurred on Christmas Eve on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, injuring two passengers. According to a release issued on Friday, January 6, by PSP DuBois, the crash happened around 10:34 a.m. on Saturday,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Sister and Brookville alumni, 2nd-grade teacher Jen Palmer and principal Jill Rhoades, work together at Pinecreek Elementary. They’re pictured here with several 2nd-grade students. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
DuBois Man Accused of Assaulting Wife With Box Cutter, Threatening Her With Pistol
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a DuBois man accused of assaulting his wife with a box cutter and threatening her with a pistol moved forward in court on Thursday. According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 39-year-old Charles Ernest Smith, of DuBois, were waived for...
