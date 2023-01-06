ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippenville, PA

wpxz1041fm.com

PARKER MAN DIES IN PAINT TOWNSHIP VEHICLE CRASH

A 19 year old man from Parker was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township yesterday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion say the crash occurred around quarter until 7 a.m. when Jerry Fair pulled out of a parking lot and onto route 66 in front of a tractor trailer that was traveling north. The International Harvester impacted Fair’s Subaru on the driver’s side, leading to the fatality.
PARKER, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

MORE INFORMATION RELEASED ON FATAL I-80 CRASH

State Police released more information about the fatal accident on Christmas Eve in the Township and County of Clarion. Around 7 in the morning, a commercial truck was previously disabled near mile marker 64 on I-80 and sat jack knifed in the westbound lane. Another tractor trailer was traveling west and could not avoid the sitting truck and hit the driver’s side.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

19-year-old killed in Butler County crash

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County crash leaves one dead

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Summerville Woman Scammed Out of $20K Over Course of Two Months

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a local woman was reportedly scammed out of approximately $20,000 over the course of two months. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a theft around 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
wtae.com

28-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 28-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County. The crash happened a little after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 8 in Irwin Township. Investigators said Cody Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, was traveling in the southbound lane when, for...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PHONE SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a phone scam that took place on Thursday. Officers say the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Street. They say a man impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a phone call regarding counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Driver Injured After Losing Control of Pickup Truck

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen driver was injured after he lost control of a pickup truck along Interstate 80 on Saturday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 west, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Identify Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99

Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
EDINBORO, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Sister and Brookville alumni, 2nd-grade teacher Jen Palmer and principal Jill Rhoades, work together at Pinecreek Elementary. They’re pictured here with several 2nd-grade students. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...

