White Cloud, MI

WNEM

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Wyoming DPS releases vehicle description in shooting death of 18-year-old

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have released a suspect vehicle description in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old bicyclist dead in Wyoming two months ago. The shooting happened Nov. 1, 2022 along Indian Mounds Drive, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The victim was later identified as White Cloud resident Kane Allen Coronado.
WYOMING, MI
YAHOO!

Body cam video shows Jan. 2 chase, crash and arrest

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued a Toyota Prius on Jan. 2, reaching speeds of 114 mph on Ohio 2, as the vehicle twice evaded stop strips before the going off the road, crashing into a concrete culvert and landing in a water-filled roadside ditch. The suspect, Daniel Kasper, suffered...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Standale roads back open after spilled load blocked traffic

STANDALE, Mich. — Standale’s roads have been cleared after being partially blocked due to a spilled load. The Walker Police Department says a truck spilled an unspecified substance between Manzana Court and the intersection at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue in the westbound lanes, as well as between Wilson Avenue and Riverbend Drive in the southbound lanes.
WALKER, MI
9&10 News

White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash

A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
MLive

Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building

WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
WALKER, MI
fox2detroit.com

West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November

WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
WYOMING, MI

