One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
Wyoming DPS releases vehicle description in shooting death of 18-year-old
WYOMING, Mich. — Police have released a suspect vehicle description in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old bicyclist dead in Wyoming two months ago. The shooting happened Nov. 1, 2022 along Indian Mounds Drive, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The victim was later identified as White Cloud resident Kane Allen Coronado.
Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S....
Prison for man arrested after ice cream shop break-ins
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops, including three while he was on an electronic tether, will spend years in a state prison.
Body cam video shows Jan. 2 chase, crash and arrest
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued a Toyota Prius on Jan. 2, reaching speeds of 114 mph on Ohio 2, as the vehicle twice evaded stop strips before the going off the road, crashing into a concrete culvert and landing in a water-filled roadside ditch. The suspect, Daniel Kasper, suffered...
Standale roads back open after spilled load blocked traffic
STANDALE, Mich. — Standale’s roads have been cleared after being partially blocked due to a spilled load. The Walker Police Department says a truck spilled an unspecified substance between Manzana Court and the intersection at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue in the westbound lanes, as well as between Wilson Avenue and Riverbend Drive in the southbound lanes.
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business
An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for hours Monday, deputies say.
Montcalm woman charged in double fatal crash arrested again; victim's family wants to know why bond wasn't revoked
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman charged in a double fatal crash is facing a new charge, and one of the victim's family members reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE wondering why her bond wasn't revoked. According to prosecutors, Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times...
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
Armed suspect in custody after barricading himself in Holland business
A Holland Township business was quickly evacuated Monday morning after a man entered the building armed with two knives.
GRPD investigating string of car break-ins at senior living centers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four local retirement communities have been the site of vehicle break-ins over the weekend. Police say the break-ins have likely been committed by the same suspects. The break-ins tend to unfold in the early morning. The latest reported incident happened at 2 pm, while the...
Body of Woman Who Washed Up in Manistee County Identified 25 Years Later
A woman whose body washed up on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistee County in 1997 has been identified. On Oct. 27, 1997, Michigan State Police Manistee Post responded to reports that an unclothed woman with no identifying attire other than a single earring had washed up on the beach.
White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash
A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building
WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
GRPD: Man shoots himself in the leg, police investigate
A man is in the hospital after shooting himself in the leg in Grand Rapids’ Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
‘Heart-wrenching’: Taxidermist under investigation for not returning pets
If you are a pet owner, you get it: Many don’t want to let go after losing a pet.
Residents displaced after large apartment fire
Crews battled a fire at Green Ridge Apartments Monday afternoon. Several residents were displaced and the cause is under investigation.
Dispatch: Icy roads factor in deadly crash near White Cloud
Authorities say a person was killed in a crash near White Cloud.
