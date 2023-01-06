Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Expands Swiss Footprint with Grand Casino Bern
The supplier has signed a fresh partnership with Swiss operator Grand Casino Bern and will focus on providing the company’s interactive brand with a string of innovative games from its own portfolio and across the slot and live casino segment. Pragmatic Play Integrates Gaming Offer with 7melons.ch. Pragmatic Play...
gamblingnews.com
Spotlight Sports Group Upgrades Its Superfeed Engine
This will result in the delivery of more content in new and existing markets and across more sports events and leagues. Spotlight has essentially doubled the volume of betting prompts received for each game, citing a growing demand from consumers keen to experience even more worthwhile and in-depth market options and content.
gamblingnews.com
Gaming Corps Extends Content Reach via GiG Partnership
The new partnership, announced Monday, sees Gaming Corps expand its distribution network by joining forces with GiG. As a result, leading titles from the company including Tikiz N Juice, Coin Miner, Penalty Champion, Stormy Witch, Cat Ching, and Skyliner among other popular titles will reach new audiences and markets. GiG...
gamblingnews.com
UK’s Lottery-Next Operator Allwyn Appoints Kerry Parkin
Global lottery group Allwyn continued with its preparations to assume management of the UK National Lottery by expanding its senior team with the appointment of Kerry Parkin as Global Communications Director. Becoming Part of Allwyn’s Extraordinary Story. Parkin announced her new role via LinkedIn, excited to join Allwyn and...
gamblingnews.com
Lowen Play Received Online Casino License in Germany
German arcade gaming group Lowen Play digital GmbH became one of the few local operators to obtain a license from the Saxony-Anhalt State Administration Office to operate virtual slot machines. Lowen Play Online. The permission issued by the national gambling regulator in Germany allowed Lowen Play to offer its customers...
gamblingnews.com
Real Dealer Introduces Second Blackjack Addition to Portfolio
The new release is hosted by Olivia, a private dealer based in the Monaco casino circuit, who will bring you some of the most memorable Random Number Generator Live Casino experiences. Real Dealer Studios Continues to Deliver on Cinematic Excellence. Real Dealer Studios has developed a unique gaming technology that...
gamblingnews.com
A Quarter of Betting and Gaming Council’s Funds Will Reach Its Own Causes
During its 2020 funding announcement, the BGC pledged it would use GambleAware as the main commissioning agent responsible for spending £100 million ($121 million) by 2024 on projects the charity would select on its own. BGC’s Members Have Spoken. In the last few months, the council’s main members,...
gamblingnews.com
Fans United’s Tech to Power Fan Engagement for Sportal365
Sports content management system (CMS) Sportal365 announced an agreement for the integration with fan management and gamification platform, Fans United, last week. The new commercial partnership and integration with Fans United will allow users at Sportal365 access to content from the fan management platform directly from the CMS platform and create games for use in their posts by utilizing Fans United’s API-based technology.
gamblingnews.com
BetJACK Joins IBIA as Its Latest Member
JACK Entertainment, the company behind the fresh sports betting brand betJACK, has joined the ranks of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), an organization protecting the integrity of sports betting from fraud. BetJACK Is Committed to Fraud-Free Sports Betting. BetJACK, which operates sports betting in Ohio’s land-based and online sector,...
gamblingnews.com
Continent 8 Adds Two New Regional Sales Directors
Continent 8 Technologies, a provider of managed hosting, connectivity, cloud and security solutions, has reinforced its commercial team with two new regional sales directors. The ones joining the company are Randy J. Alessio and Nigel Renouf, both of whom have significant experience in the finance field. Alessio and Renouf Join...
gamblingnews.com
Livespins Makes Massive Expanding Move with EveryMatrix
The company, which is focused on bringing streamers and casino players, and audiences, closer together has revealed a new content partnership with content aggregator EveryMatrix. Livespins and EveryMatrix Ready to Bring More Engagement to Slot Players. The distribution deal will enable both companies to benefit from their reach, diverse content...
gamblingnews.com
Catena Media Names Carnegie Investment Bank AB as Financial Advisor
The group that offers securities brokerage, investment banking, and private banking services will pay attention to all options regarding strategic transactions and public tender offers that the group has received. While Catena Media has not yet received a firm bid for its business or assets, the affiliate did agree to sell AskGamblers to the Gaming Innovation Group in exchange for €45 million ($48.3 million) in December 2022.
gamblingnews.com
JP Morgan Reevaluates Q1 Expectations for Macau’s Gaming Sector
The global leader in financial services, JP Morgan, reevaluated the expectations for Macau’s gaming operators for the first quarter of 2023, a report released by IAG reveals. Operators in Macau Expected to Start Economic Recovery This Year. DS Kim, an analyst for JP Morgan, explained that the company anticipates...
gamblingnews.com
Spinomenal Secures License from Greek Gambling Regulator
On Monday, the company revealed it secured the necessary approval for the market in Greece. By securing a license in the country, Spinomenal can now introduce its content to operators and customers. The achievement comes after the gambling regulator in the country, the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC), granted the iGaming content provider with a license. The Manufacturer A1 Suitability license from the HGC clears the path for Spinomenal’s growth in the country, enabling the company to deliver its leading games.
gamblingnews.com
Twenty-Nine Palms Casinos to Benefit from Light & Wonder Technology
On Friday, Light & Wonder announced it has taken its collaboration with the federally recognized Native American tribe from Southern California to a new level. Light & Wonder Extends Deal with Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Extending its collaboration with the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, Light &...
gamblingnews.com
Twain Sport to Now Power STS with T-basket Hybrid Product
The partnership is part of Twain Sport, which is a new live sport vertical created by Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, to expand in the Central and Eastern European markets. STS also stands to benefit from the opportunity, as it is now able to integrate hybrid sports products into its portfolio, all of which are linked to a high level of player engagement and overall positive sentiment.
gamblingnews.com
Wazdan Introduces a Fresh Power of Sun Series with First Svarog Release
The fiery release introduces the first character of the pantheon, Svarog, the Slavic God of Fire. Players can expect an impressive selection of innovative game features and state-of-the-art mechanics known that have passed all field tests with flying colors. Power of Sun: Svarog Metrics Overview. Reels: 5. Rows: 3. Paylines:...
gamblingnews.com
Conquestador Casino Launches in Ontario, Canada
The Mobinc-operated and powered casino is breaking ground into the provincial market in the hope of leveraging its expertise and brand and boosting its presence in the North American market. Mobinc Takes Another Stride in North America. The MGA-licensed operator is delivering its full variety of gaming products to Ontario,...
gamblingnews.com
Swintt Names Lars Kollind as Head of Business Development
Swintt, an established provider of casino content, has reinforced its team with the addition of Lars Kollind. As announced by the company, Kollind, a seasoned industry veteran, will join as its new head of business development. Kollind Joins the Provider. The addition of Kollind to the provider’s team demonstrates Swintt’s...
gamblingnews.com
Macau Extends Compliance Period for Electronic Gaming Machines
Details of the electronic gaming machines (EGM) Technical Standards 2.0 emerged last year. The change sought to introduce rules that ensure the same technical standard for gambling operators, protect the consumers and help with the development of the market. EGMs Need to Comply with New Rules. Now, a new report...
