gamblingnews.com
UK’s Lottery-Next Operator Allwyn Appoints Kerry Parkin
Global lottery group Allwyn continued with its preparations to assume management of the UK National Lottery by expanding its senior team with the appointment of Kerry Parkin as Global Communications Director. Becoming Part of Allwyn’s Extraordinary Story. Parkin announced her new role via LinkedIn, excited to join Allwyn and...
Spotlight Sports Group Upgrades Its Superfeed Engine
This will result in the delivery of more content in new and existing markets and across more sports events and leagues. Spotlight has essentially doubled the volume of betting prompts received for each game, citing a growing demand from consumers keen to experience even more worthwhile and in-depth market options and content.
Swintt Names Lars Kollind as Head of Business Development
Swintt, an established provider of casino content, has reinforced its team with the addition of Lars Kollind. As announced by the company, Kollind, a seasoned industry veteran, will join as its new head of business development. Kollind Joins the Provider. The addition of Kollind to the provider’s team demonstrates Swintt’s...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
SOFTSWISS Expands Aggregator Library with Live Solutions
The partnership will bring a number of Live Solutions’ products featured in its Casino Floor Live portfolio to the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and distribute it across the latter’s content hub. SOFTSWISS Boosts Live Solutions Exposure. With more than 13,000 games by 180 providers under its belt, the SOFTSWISS...
NeoGames and Pollard Banknote Strengthened NPI Joint Venture
Provider of iLottery and iGaming solutions NeoGames announced a new joint venture operating agreement with Pollard Banknote related to their NeoPollard Interactive (NPI), and an amendment of a previous joint venture agreement between the parties in Michigan. Deepening NPI’s Collaboration. The new joint venture agreements signed between NeoGames and...
Fans United’s Tech to Power Fan Engagement for Sportal365
Sports content management system (CMS) Sportal365 announced an agreement for the integration with fan management and gamification platform, Fans United, last week. The new commercial partnership and integration with Fans United will allow users at Sportal365 access to content from the fan management platform directly from the CMS platform and create games for use in their posts by utilizing Fans United’s API-based technology.
A Quarter of Betting and Gaming Council’s Funds Will Reach Its Own Causes
During its 2020 funding announcement, the BGC pledged it would use GambleAware as the main commissioning agent responsible for spending £100 million ($121 million) by 2024 on projects the charity would select on its own. BGC’s Members Have Spoken. In the last few months, the council’s main members,...
Damian Mathews Resigns as EGG’s CFO and COO
Esports Entertainment Group (EEG), a full-stack esports and online betting company, saw Damian Mathews resign from the positions of chief financial officer and chief operating officer. A temporary replacement CFO was appointed until a suitable successor is found. Mathews Will Remain a Director. Esports Entertainment Group emphasized that Mathews’ departure...
Everi Holdings to Provide Its AML Solution to the BCLC
Provider of casino gaming products and player loyalty solutions Everi Holdings announced it has signed a new agreement with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to extend their partnership into anti-money laundering (AML). ‘Adapting to Customer Needs’. Under the new arrangement, Everi Holdings will provide the BCLC with its Everi...
BetJACK Joins IBIA as Its Latest Member
JACK Entertainment, the company behind the fresh sports betting brand betJACK, has joined the ranks of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), an organization protecting the integrity of sports betting from fraud. BetJACK Is Committed to Fraud-Free Sports Betting. BetJACK, which operates sports betting in Ohio’s land-based and online sector,...
Spinomenal Secures License from Greek Gambling Regulator
On Monday, the company revealed it secured the necessary approval for the market in Greece. By securing a license in the country, Spinomenal can now introduce its content to operators and customers. The achievement comes after the gambling regulator in the country, the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC), granted the iGaming content provider with a license. The Manufacturer A1 Suitability license from the HGC clears the path for Spinomenal’s growth in the country, enabling the company to deliver its leading games.
JP Morgan Reevaluates Q1 Expectations for Macau’s Gaming Sector
The global leader in financial services, JP Morgan, reevaluated the expectations for Macau’s gaming operators for the first quarter of 2023, a report released by IAG reveals. Operators in Macau Expected to Start Economic Recovery This Year. DS Kim, an analyst for JP Morgan, explained that the company anticipates...
Livespins Makes Massive Expanding Move with EveryMatrix
The company, which is focused on bringing streamers and casino players, and audiences, closer together has revealed a new content partnership with content aggregator EveryMatrix. Livespins and EveryMatrix Ready to Bring More Engagement to Slot Players. The distribution deal will enable both companies to benefit from their reach, diverse content...
CES 2023 Visitation Soars Exceeding 115K Attendees
Famous as one the most influential tech event in the world, CES 2023 started January 5 and ran through January 8, 2023. The event enjoyed an increase in visitation, as it gathered more than 115,000 industry experts, data released by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the owner and producer of the event, revealed.
ComeOn Promotes Sherwin Jarvand to Chief Data Officer
ComeOn Group has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Sherwin Jarvand as chief data officer. In his new position, Jarvand will lead the company’s data strategy. ComeOn Promotes from Within. ComeOn Group expanded its C-suite with the promotion of Jarvand to chief data officer. The worker is...
Twenty-Nine Palms Casinos to Benefit from Light & Wonder Technology
On Friday, Light & Wonder announced it has taken its collaboration with the federally recognized Native American tribe from Southern California to a new level. Light & Wonder Extends Deal with Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Extending its collaboration with the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, Light &...
Macau Extends Compliance Period for Electronic Gaming Machines
Details of the electronic gaming machines (EGM) Technical Standards 2.0 emerged last year. The change sought to introduce rules that ensure the same technical standard for gambling operators, protect the consumers and help with the development of the market. EGMs Need to Comply with New Rules. Now, a new report...
Lowen Play Received Online Casino License in Germany
German arcade gaming group Lowen Play digital GmbH became one of the few local operators to obtain a license from the Saxony-Anhalt State Administration Office to operate virtual slot machines. Lowen Play Online. The permission issued by the national gambling regulator in Germany allowed Lowen Play to offer its customers...
Twain Sport to Now Power STS with T-basket Hybrid Product
The partnership is part of Twain Sport, which is a new live sport vertical created by Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, to expand in the Central and Eastern European markets. STS also stands to benefit from the opportunity, as it is now able to integrate hybrid sports products into its portfolio, all of which are linked to a high level of player engagement and overall positive sentiment.
