Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Amiy Denise Mella has been located, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Deputies have located the teen who went missing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were looking for Amiy Denise Mella. Deputies described her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mella was last seen around 1:30...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is back in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Greensboro. Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston joined us on The Good Morning Show to talk about the event. The parade begins at 11 a.m. January 16th. The route stretches from Bothwell Street and ends at...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Suspect in custody for the murder of Natasha Walker

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police. The police originally...
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 21-Year-Old Found Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

WSSU's Chancellor Elwood Robinson announces his retirement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University's Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson announced his retirement Monday. After a 39-year career in higher education, Robinson's last day will be June 30. Dr. Robinson has served as the chancellor since January 1, 2015. As the chief executive officer of WSSU, he has overseen...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

PTI offers TSA PreCheck event to help with the recent demand

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad International Airport is offering TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions from January 9th through the 13th. The group, Idemia, is the one to put on the enrollment sessions. Senior Federal Marketing Director of Idemia, Jessie Hillenbrand, said this will help with the recent demand for TSA PreCheck in the Triad.
GREENSBORO, NC
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

