NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
NC A&T football to make trips near and far in CAA debut
NC A&T football has its debut CAA schedule and it features games both near and far. The post NC A&T football to make trips near and far in CAA debut appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
GCS mom buys space heaters for Madison Elementary School after noticing heating problems
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford county mom says she's worried about her son and other classmates. She said his school didn't have heat or running water. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey shared what she found when she walked into a classroom at Madison Elementary. When Selena Reveron stepped...
Amiy Denise Mella has been located, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Deputies have located the teen who went missing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were looking for Amiy Denise Mella. Deputies described her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mella was last seen around 1:30...
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is back in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Greensboro. Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston joined us on The Good Morning Show to talk about the event. The parade begins at 11 a.m. January 16th. The route stretches from Bothwell Street and ends at...
What is phone 'pinging' and why didn't it help find Nicholas Snead?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police still want to know how a 20-year-old High Point man ended up at the bottom of a creek just off Wendover Avenue. Investigators found Nicholas Snead inside his car in Buffalo Creek last Friday. He had been missing since before Christmas. We asked Greensboro...
Suspect in custody for the murder of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police. The police originally...
People who work, live in downtown Greensboro react to shooting near parking deck
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City leaders have worked for years to curb violence in Downtown Greensboro. They’ve put ordinances in place, stepped up patrols and worked with business owners to make the area safer. This weekend, Greensboro police said a man was shot early Sunday morning near a parking deck in the area of North […]
Despite economic woes, many willing to shell out big bucks at state's largest RV show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV's flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state's largest RV show. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off the newest and flashiest vehicles on the market. Experts say demand for RV's spiked...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 21-Year-Old Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
wfmynews2.com
WSSU's Chancellor Elwood Robinson announces his retirement
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University's Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson announced his retirement Monday. After a 39-year career in higher education, Robinson's last day will be June 30. Dr. Robinson has served as the chancellor since January 1, 2015. As the chief executive officer of WSSU, he has overseen...
PTI offers TSA PreCheck event to help with the recent demand
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad International Airport is offering TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions from January 9th through the 13th. The group, Idemia, is the one to put on the enrollment sessions. Senior Federal Marketing Director of Idemia, Jessie Hillenbrand, said this will help with the recent demand for TSA PreCheck in the Triad.
It's showtime! High Point couple to be featured on HGTV show
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Kyle Hill and his wife Audrey love to work with their hands. The couple is the owner of Hillbuildit Creations in High Point. “You guys pick out the colors, you pick out the type of wood, the dimensions and we custom build it to your liking,” Kyle Hill said.
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
Greensboro restaurant ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve ever gone on romantic dates in Greensboro or sought out something beyond your standard casual fare, there’s a good chance you’ve been to Green Valley Grill. On Friday, OpenTable revealed their top 100 “Most Beloved Restaurants in America” for 2022, and the list included that iconic Greensboro favorite. Green […]
High crash numbers along NC 109 encourages officials to make improvements
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Highway 109 took the lives of three people Friday, but it's not the first time. That weighs the community service people down and the public safety people it weighs them down a lot and they think about it every time they go on another call," said Fair Grove Fire Department's, Andy Lyndon.
'My world will not ever be the same' | Davidson County man loses family in Highway 109 crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man lost his wife and two boys in a head-on crash Friday night on highway NC-109 in Davidson County. Dennis Palmer released a statement Tuesday after the death of his wife, Brittany, and two sons, Ayden and Lincoln. "Brittany and the boys were my...
