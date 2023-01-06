ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Entertainment: Hawaii remembers music legend Danny Kaleikini

Every one of my favorite half dozen movies made last year stirred my emotions and proved to be unforgettable. Here’s the list: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH (Apple TV+), GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (Hulu), BLONDE (Netflix), EMPIRE OF LIGHT (not yet streaming), THE FALLOUT (HBO Max, $14.99 on Amazon and Apple TV) and THE WHALE (Consolidated Theaters at Ward & Kahala). Watch this video to see my very brief descriptions of each of them.
73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
HNN News Brief (Jan. 9, 2023)

2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas. A dream gig for two dancers and friends from Hawaii: They will be performing in a “Cirque du Soleil” show in Las Vegas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It is a phased...
Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast

Two Red Hill moms demand congressional hearing on health impacts from fuel-tainted water. They say it's been an uphill battle to get people on a national level to listen to their concerns. Hollywood's top stars return to Golden Globes, airing on KHNL Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Criticism of...
You’re not imagining things. That’s vog on Honolulu’s skyline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emissions from the ongoing eruption at Kilauea volcano were being carried over most of the main Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday. The plume of vog ― or volcanic haze ― was visible over Downtown Honolulu and several other areas. According to the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information...
Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins

First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another cold front approaching will produce another round of stable light winds and dry conditions from Thursday into next weekend.
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning issued for largest NW swell of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
State, lawmakers discuss active shooter response protocols for public schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are Hawaii’s public schools prepared to deal with gun violence?. More than two-thirds of all campuses have not been trained for active shooter scenarios. According to Education Week, there were 51 school shootings across the country in 2022. The most recent includes a 6-year-old who allegedly...
