ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro sidelined for Heat against Suns

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmJl8_0k63yEum00
As he pushes through injuries, Caleb Martin already has made encouraging inroads in his role as the Heat's starting power forward. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Miami Heat were without starting shooting guard Tyler Herro and starting power forward Caleb Martin against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night for the final stop of their five-game trip.

Herro was scratched due to back spasms, a late move after taking pregame treatment.

Martin was out after he aggravated previous quadriceps and ankle injuries in Wednesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the Heat, Martin’s ailments are more of an ongoing concern, with coach Erik Spoelstra stressing that Martin remains a vital component to the starting lineup in in his undersized role in the frontcourt alongside Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

“His versatility is vital to our group,” Spoelstra said of the 6-foot-5 Martin. “Night after night after night, he’s taking on all the different kinds of challenges that this league can present, whether he’s guarding the small, super-quick guys, or whether he’s switching on to centers. And he has great instincts for deflections and steals.

“Our defense always just seems to be a whole lot more active and fast when he’s out on the court. He’s a playmaker out there, which really truly fits with Jimmy and Bam.”

The goal remains to have Martin playing as a stretch four. In his first two games back from the quad strain, Martin shot a combined 1 of 5 on 3-pointers in the win over the Los Angeles Clippers and the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. All the while, the quad remained problematic.

“He’s a great spot-up 3-point shooter,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat concluding their five-game trip Friday night against the Suns at Footprint Center. “I always feel like I’m reminding him, ‘Hey, don’t forget you’re a great shooter.’

“I watch in practice now for a year and a half. When he gets his feet and he has time, he’s as good as anybody out there. So that also helps with us, as well. And he’s really continuing to improve with his dribble-handoff game, getting us to second actions, and helping other guys get open shots.”

The Heat arrived in Phoenix with the Suns still in a holding pattern with former Heat forward Jae Crowder, who has remained away from the team since the preseason seeking a better-defined role elsewhere.

The Heat have been linked to interest in Crowder, which appears to be reciprocal, but the Suns’ asking price has remained problematic seemingly for the entire NBA.

So in the wake of P.J. Tucker, last season’s starting power forward, leaving for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, Martin has started each of the games he has been available.

“He’s getting a whole lot more comfortable in his role,” Spoelstra said of the fourth-year veteran who, even with his missed time, leads the Heat in charges taken.

Deadline time

The Heat have until 5 p.m. Saturday to decide whether to guarantee the contract of forward Haywood Highsmith for the balance of the season

Highsmith, the lone member of the Heat roster without a guaranteed contract, would jump from about $800,000 in previous guarantees to his full $1.8 million for 2022-23.

Based on the way Spoelstra has both utilized Highsmith, including four starts, and spoken of the third-year forward, it appears to be a decision already made.

“He’s continuing to grow before our eyes,” Spoelstra said. “He’s gaining confidence in his role. He’s disciplined to his role on both ends of the court. Defensively? Yes, he can do a lot of things — he can switch, he can play bigger guys, he can play in our zone. And then offensively, he’s just getting so much more comfortable and confident in his role — as a screener, as a spacer, as a secondary dribble-handoff guy.

“And he’s gaining the confidence of his teammates, as well. That’s definitely a positive and a highlight.”

The NBA’s formal guarantee deadline is Monday, but players must first clear the 48-hour waiver period if released.

In addition to the remainder of this season, Highsmith also has a $1.9 million non-guaranteed final season in 2023-24 on the three-year deal signed last season.

Highsmith started Friday night in place of Martin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Orlando Robinson over Dewayne Dedmon opens Heat eyes in loss

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 102-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets: – We’ll start here. – Yes, this was about Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, until he got hurt. – But a subtext, at least a Heat subtext, was how Erik Spoelstra handled the Heat’s situation at backup center. – No, not nearly the sexiest aspect of the one, which might have been ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Nets putback with 3.2 seconds left stuns Heat 102-101; Adebayo forced to sit at finish with hand injury

Erik Spoelstra often discusses embracing the competition, particularly the higher-level moments over the course of the 82-game drudgery of the NBA regular season. Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena was one of the moments for the Miami Heat, exhausted in coming off an eight-day trip but hard up against an opponent that had won 13 of its previous 14. This in many ways was ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather

The record is not where the Miami Heat want it at the turn of the calendar. But as coach Erik Spoelstra surveyed the NBA standings, he noticed something unique, and, to a degree, comforting: The Heat hardly stand alone. While a few teams, such as Sunday night’s opponent, the visiting Brooklyn Nets, have separated themselves at the top of the standings, the rest of the league largely remains ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

NBA says correct call in not sending Heat’s Butler to line at finish vs. Nets; Adebayo wrist MRI negative; Lowry out Tuesday

The NBA on Monday said Sunday night’s officiating crew was correct in not awarding Jimmy Butler free throws on his driving layup attempt with seven-tenths of a second remaining in the Heat’s 102-101 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Contrary to the perspective of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, the league ruled that Nets forward Royce O’Neale made a legal defensive play. In the league’s Last Two ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

At 21-20 at midpoint, Heat view outlook as not half bad

The Miami Heat couldn’t beat ‘em. But they’d still like to join ‘em. If there is a template for success over the second half of the season, the Heat hope to model it after the revival of the Brooklyn Nets. With Sunday’s victory over the Heat at FTX Arena, the Nets made it 14 victories in their last 15 games, skyrocketing to the top of the Eastern Conference. With the loss, the Heat fell to a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Did Heat’s Jimmy Butler make statement by playing in attack mode?

Q: Ira, forget that two-minute report. I still like the final play against the Nets because Jimmy Butler took it hard to the rim. He may not have gotten the call this time, but he will get the next one, hopefully in the playoffs. – Sid. A: Agree. So far this season, no matter the score, and whether only one or two points were needed, it seems as if the Heat continually were settling for the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat shorthanded again as four starters out vs. Thunder

At a time the Miami Heat appeared to be trending toward better health, the team announced Tuesday morning that center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro would be sidelined for Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. That announcement came in the wake of the Heat on Monday announcing that guard Kyle Lowry and forward Caleb Martin were out for the game. That left the Heat ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Do the Heat have the personnel available to win without Adebayo?

Q: Ira, if Bam Adebayo misses time I don’t feel as comfortable as last season when Omer Yurtseven came in and lifted the Heat with all his double-doubles. I would feel better if Big Yurt was back. – William. A: So would the Heat. But that apparently is not happening any time soon. Omer Yurtseven again is walking without his scooter, but he also is wearing an expansive brace that goes from his ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: A Dewayne Dedmon defining (and closing?) moment after Heat ejection

Observations and other notes of interest from Tuesday night’s 112-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder: – As compelling a win as there has been this season. – One that featured as confounding a moment as seen this season. – Early in the Pat Riley era, last straws quickly were issued. – Just ask Smush Parker, Todd Day and select others. – Then a more conciliatory tone was set after ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grading on a curve: Heat midseason report card, from Bam Adebayo to Dewayne Dedmon

Before the letters, first some needed perspective, which are grades on a curve, achievement compared to expectation. Got it? Good. In many cases, there is little need to delineate when it comes to grading the Miami Heat roster at midseason. But, again, the exercise here is not necessarily how good a player was over the first 41 games going into Tuesday night against the visiting Oklahoma City ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins 2023 opponents, game sites

With the 2022 regular season in the books, here is the Miami Dolphins’ docket of opponents next year and the location of the games: HOME Buffalo Bills New England Patriots New York Jets Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Tennessee Titans Carolina Panthers AWAY Buffalo Bills New England Patriots New York Jets Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: What happens next with Dewayne Dedmon and the Heat?

Q: Even with most of the roster missing in Tuesday’s game, they still did not need Dewayne Dedmon. If that’s not a sign it’s time to move on, I don’t know what is. – Sor. A: In many ways, the Heat had moved on from Dewayne Dedmon even before Tuesday night’s words with Erik Spoelstra and subsequent ejection. That became apparent with how the team had used Orlando Robinson first ahead of Dewayne ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 11, New York Jets 6

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday as Miami earned a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 season: Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The Dolphins did what they had to do Sunday in beating the Jets. No turnovers. Trust the running game. Let the defense win against a bad Jets offense. So it’s back ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes legends Bryant McKinnie, Mark Richt selected for College Football Hall of Fame

A former Hurricanes star and a former Miami coach are going to be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame. Former UM offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie and former Hurricanes quarterback and coach Mark Richt are both part of the Hall of Fame’s 2023 class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. McKinnie is the 10th Miami player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Richt ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: How will two regular-season meetings vs. Bills factor into Sunday’s playoff game?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: After having both won and lost to Buffalo this season, how are the Dolphins going to use those experiences to game-plan this week? Do they still view them as a division rival or is this matchup on a whole other level in terms of ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy