Buffalo police investigating fatal Thursday morning shooting

Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue in Buffalo.

Buffalo police officers responded to a 911 call just before 10:40 a.m. Two men were struck by gunfire while inside a residence on Kensington Avenue.

A 37-year-old Buffalo man was declared deceased at the scene, a 31-year-old Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives say the shooting incident appears targeted in nature. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.