Oregon State

Weekday Wrap: Tracking the results of Oregon’s hotel shelter program

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and a deadly wildfire season, Oregon lawmakers approved $75 million to turn former hotels and motels into emergency homeless shelters. Project Turnkey, as it’s known, funded 867 shelter beds across the state, which is about a 20% increase in the state’s capacity. Local governments and nonprofits running the shelters are beginning to see positive results, but challenges remain. (Zack Demars/The Bulletin)
OREGON STATE
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
Chain Requirement for Part of Hwy 36, 101 in Oregon Closed, But Most Major Highways Holding Up

The rain continues to fall, the wind is blowing, snow is choking the highest mountain passes (Scott’s Mountain on Hwy 3 is closed with no estimated time of reopening) Winter storms have been pummeling us for days with no real end in sight. Currently, the National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting Ferndale will Flood late Thursday night–cresting about 20 feet at 6 a.m. Friday and maybe flooding again on Sunday. The Mad River should reach monitor stage after midnight on Wednesday but isn’t expected to reach flood stage at this point.
OREGON STATE
What a long, strange trip to kill four dams

Finally, after a 50-year effort, four massive dams on the Klamath River in northern California and Oregon will start coming down this July. For the Yurok, Karuk, Hoopa, Shasta and Klamath tribes living along this river since time immemorial, there’s much to celebrate. They have long fought for the lives of the salmon that are harmed by these dams, and for their right to fish for them.
OREGON STATE
More mountain snow, Oregon snowpack continues to grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snowpack numbers continue to grow as the snow potential remains high for the Cascades this week. The snow water equivalent map indicates that snow basins are healthy across The Beaver State. Oregon isn’t the only state seeing beneficial snow numbers this winter. Many of the mountain states of the west have seen a greater than normal snow water equivalent number.
OREGON STATE
Oregon rain continues, helping improve the drought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In typical Pacific Northwest fashion, rain is expected to fall through the week. Despite rain chances lasting through the week’s end, there will be moments of dry weather. Tuesday’s forecast has the most frequent breaks in the rain. Sunshine is a possibility come sunrise....
OREGON STATE
‘Fast feet, slow hands’: Playing indoor pickleball in Oregon

CLACKAMAS Oregon (KPTV) -- First played on Bainbridge Island, Wash. in 1965, pickleball has spread around the country. But what to do when looking to play the Northwest native game in the gloom of an Oregon winter?. A new indoor pickleball place, RECS, has opened in Clackamas where pros and...
OREGON STATE
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR

