Read full article on original website
Related
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
Painting myself blue and learning Na’vi: how Avatar taught me to love being a fan | Clem Bastow
My love of Avatar – and the support I found in other fans – helped me to embrace qualities in myself I had long hidden away
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
‘He’s beating himself up’: James Cameron responds to Matt Damon revealing he lost out on $250m after turning down Avatar
Avatar director James Cameron has responded to Matt Damon’s revelation that he lost out on $250m (£205m) worth of profits when he turned down the lead role in the movie.In 2019, the actor had revealed that when Cameron approached him for the role of Jake Sully – which was eventually taken by Sam Worthington – he also offered him 10 per cent of the film’s profits.Avatar made $2.79bn (£2.2bn) at the worldwide box office in 2009, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,”...
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
Polygon
James Cameron forced to finish Avatar 3 after making too much money
Filmmaker James Cameron, now having made more than $1.5 billion — and finally “breaking even” — with Avatar: The Way of Water at the international box office, is now stuck completing Avatar 3, a film he has already shot. He’s also probably forced to make Avatar 4 and 5 too! Speaking with interviewer Chris Wallace in this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (answer: James Cameron), the director lamented that “it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this; I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1
Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn't Attend A Ton Of Premieres. Why He Showed Up For Avatar: The Way Of Water
Arnold Schwarzenegger explains why he decided to attend the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.
When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Will Be Available to Stream on Disney+?
Avatar: The Way of Water premiered on Dec. 16, 2022, and is currently exclusive to theaters Avatar: The Way of Water could be available to stream on Disney+ very soon. Making its way from the big screen to the online stream, the Avatar sequel is expected to hit the streamer sometime this year. Although an official announcement about the release date has yet to be announced, several predictions can be made based on the streamer's previous trends. Avatar: The Way of Water — starring Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water to Pass Top Gun: Maverick to Become Highest Grossing Film of 2022 at Worldwide Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theaters last month and moviegoers have been eager to see if it would have a successful run at the box office that would rival Avatar's release back in 2009. The first film as remained the top-grossing film of all time for most of the last 13 years, and before 2022 ended, the Avatar sequel had already passed $1 billion at the global box office. The big movie to beat in 2022 was Top Gun: Maverick and Deadline is now reporting that James Cameron's film is about to knock the Tom Cruise-led sequel out of the top spot.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Compared to the Original
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived in theaters after more than a decade, and is on its way to surpass expectations in many ways, but how does its box office compare to the original movie? While the sequel film continues to play well overseas, it always had a high bar to clear since the first remains the highest grossing movie of all-time, not to mention the cost associated with the follow-up. Knowing that the zeroes on the box office totals need to be substantial, we've taken a look at the hard box office data between the movies, and noticed some interesting patterns.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
Will The Conjuring 4 Be The Horror Franchise’s Final Movie? Here’s What James Wan Says
Conjuring creator and frequent director James Wan gets honest about the future of the series.
Francis Ford Coppola's New Movie Megalopolis Is Allegedly a Production Nightmare — Which Could Mean It'll Be Great
Stop us if you’ve heard this one at some point in the last five decades: the shooting of a Francis Ford Coppola movie is reportedly devolving into pandemonium. According to an exclusive piece in The Hollywood Reporter, the 83-year-old Oscar winner’s next project, Megalopolis, is now in disarray following significant creative shakeups that went down midway through shooting the wildly ambitious, $120 million project in Atlanta.
SFGate
James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’
As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance.
Polygon
Watch the terrifying animated short that inspired Top Gun: Maverick
The medium of animation knows no bounds — which is exactly the kind of limitless possibility cinematographer Claudio Miranda needed to pull off Top Gun: Maverick. But what to do when your lead actor is a human man and not Shrek? The answer was a bit of reverse engineering.
5 Reasons Why I Wasn't That Impressed By Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water was okay...but just okay. And here's why.
Comments / 0